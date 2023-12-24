"A firm believer in best when fresh...": SA red-ball coach on Rabada, Ngidi availability in two Tests against India

South African red-ball coach Shukri Conrad has downplayed the readiness of pacers Lungi Ngidi and Kagiso Rabada for the two-Test series against India at home. Ngidi sustained a sprain on his left ankle and has been ruled out of the Proteas' upcoming three-match T20I and two-game Test series against India, according to ESPNcricinfo's report earlier in December. The 27-year-old pacer will now be assessed by the medical team of Cricket South Africa before deciding on his return to the pitch.

Also, Rabada is suffering from a heel niggle, which has kept him away from domestic cricket. Though both remain in the squad, Conrad downplayed their readiness, saying that the bowlers will "fire" when they are fresh.

"I have always been a firm believer in best when fresh. They will be fresh, they will be firing. It is like riding a bicycle for a lot of them. The ideal would have been for them to get some mileage in the legs in the four-day game. But life happens. We have got to find a way from there. I am not in the least bit concerned that they will be undercooked in any way. Both KG and Lungi are still in the squad and up for selection," said Conrad. On Sunday, Proteas will have a full training session and an optional session on Christmas before the first Test, a Boxing Day Test from Tuesday in Centurion.

South Africa Test squad: Temba Bavuma (c), David Bedingham, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Tony de Zorzi, Dean Elgar, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Keegan Petersen, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs and Kyle Verreynne. (ANI)

