Left Menu

"A firm believer in best when fresh...": SA red-ball coach on Rabada, Ngidi availability in two Tests against India

On Sunday, Proteas will have a full training session and an optional session on Christmas before the first Test, a Boxing Day Test from Tuesday in Centurion.

ANI | Updated: 24-12-2023 21:00 IST | Created: 24-12-2023 20:56 IST
"A firm believer in best when fresh...": SA red-ball coach on Rabada, Ngidi availability in two Tests against India
Kagiso Rabada. (Photo- ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

South African red-ball coach Shukri Conrad has downplayed the readiness of pacers Lungi Ngidi and Kagiso Rabada for the two-Test series against India at home. Ngidi sustained a sprain on his left ankle and has been ruled out of the Proteas' upcoming three-match T20I and two-game Test series against India, according to ESPNcricinfo's report earlier in December. The 27-year-old pacer will now be assessed by the medical team of Cricket South Africa before deciding on his return to the pitch.

Also, Rabada is suffering from a heel niggle, which has kept him away from domestic cricket. Though both remain in the squad, Conrad downplayed their readiness, saying that the bowlers will "fire" when they are fresh.

"I have always been a firm believer in best when fresh. They will be fresh, they will be firing. It is like riding a bicycle for a lot of them. The ideal would have been for them to get some mileage in the legs in the four-day game. But life happens. We have got to find a way from there. I am not in the least bit concerned that they will be undercooked in any way. Both KG and Lungi are still in the squad and up for selection," said Conrad. On Sunday, Proteas will have a full training session and an optional session on Christmas before the first Test, a Boxing Day Test from Tuesday in Centurion.

South Africa Test squad: Temba Bavuma (c), David Bedingham, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Tony de Zorzi, Dean Elgar, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Keegan Petersen, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs and Kyle Verreynne. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi municipal corporation took action against 111 illegal construction since Dec 1

Delhi municipal corporation took action against 111 illegal construction sin...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of mystery illness in dogs; Zealand says US FDA turns down drug for low blood sugar in infants and more

Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of myste...

 Global
3
Infosys loses mega contract as global client terminates USD 1.5 bn deal

Infosys loses mega contract as global client terminates USD 1.5 bn deal

 India
4
FMCG flavours: Better volumes, rural demand revival uptick and double-digit volume growth in 2024

FMCG flavours: Better volumes, rural demand revival uptick and double-digit ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023