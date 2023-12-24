Left Menu

Chirag, Anmol emerge champions in National Badminton Championships

Chirag Sen clinched the mens singles title while Anmol Kharb won the womens singles crown at the National Badminton Championships here on Sunday.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 24-12-2023 22:05 IST | Created: 24-12-2023 22:05 IST
Chirag, Anmol emerge champions in National Badminton Championships
  • Country:
  • India

Chirag Sen clinched the men's singles title while Anmol Kharb won the women's singles crown at the National Badminton Championships here on Sunday. The 25-year-old Chirag, who had beaten second seed Kiran George in the semifinal on Saturday, was engaged in a tough contest against fourth seeded Tharun M.

While Chirag took the opening game 21-14, he lost the second 13-21 before bouncing back to win the decider 21-9.

In women's singles, Anmol, who came off a win over second seed Ashmita Chaliha in the semifinal, was up against Tanvi Sharma in the final. The two had a tough fight in the opening two games as the honours were shared until then.

However, in the deciding game, Tanvi struggled with an injury and was compelled to retire, handing the reigning National U-17 girls' champion Anmol a 15-21 21-17 16-8 win.

In women's doubles, the third seeded pair of Priya Devi Konjengbam-Shruti Mishra beat fifth seeds Ritika Thaker and Simran Singhi 11-21 21-14 21-18 to clinch the crown.

The rising pair of Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto showed great composure and grit to upset sixth seeded duo of Nitin Kumar and Navdha Manglam 21-13 21-8 to bag the mixed doubles title. The men's doubles crown was won by sixth seeds K Pruthvi Roy and Suraj Goala, who stunned top seeded pair of Krishna Prasad G and Vishnuvardhan Goud P 20-20 24-22 21-14 in the final.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi municipal corporation took action against 111 illegal construction since Dec 1

Delhi municipal corporation took action against 111 illegal construction sin...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of mystery illness in dogs; Zealand says US FDA turns down drug for low blood sugar in infants and more

Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of myste...

 Global
3
Infosys loses mega contract as global client terminates USD 1.5 bn deal

Infosys loses mega contract as global client terminates USD 1.5 bn deal

 India
4
FMCG flavours: Better volumes, rural demand revival uptick and double-digit volume growth in 2024

FMCG flavours: Better volumes, rural demand revival uptick and double-digit ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023