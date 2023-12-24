Left Menu

Title holders Odisha Juggernauts stroll past against Rajasthan Warriors 35-27 in UKK

However, it wasnt enough to bring them back into the game.Rajasthan Warriors will go up against Gujarat Giants on Monday, while Chennai Quick Guns will take on Telugu Yoddhas.

Updated: 24-12-2023 22:27 IST
Title holders Odisha Juggernauts stroll past against Rajasthan Warriors 35-27 in UKK
Defending champions Odisha Juggernauts began their campaign in Ultimate Kho Kho Season 2 with a commanding 35-27 win over Rajasthan Warriors at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium here on Sunday.

Akshay Masal contributed to the Juggernauts' win by scoring eight points, while Rohan Shingade, Avinash Desai, and Gowtham MK stayed on the mat for more than four minutes to take their team to the opening win of the season.

In an intense first match, Juggernauts began the game positively as they claimed a total of 16 points during the first turn. They played equally well when they switched to defence and earned two dream points, allowing Rajasthan to get only 10 points in the first innings to strengthen their grip on the match.

Odisha were on top of their game in the second innings as well despite Rajasthan earning a dream run. The defending champions got 16 points in the third turn, while Rajasthan managed to pick up 17 points with Majahar Jamadar clinching four points through two skydives. However, it wasn't enough to bring them back into the game.

Rajasthan Warriors will go up against Gujarat Giants on Monday, while Chennai Quick Guns will take on Telugu Yoddhas.

