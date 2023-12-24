Sports News Roundup: Blues score 5 straight goals to upend Blackhawks; Pistons match NBA record with 26th straight loss and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NHL roundup: Blues score 5 straight goals to upend Blackhawks

Justin Faulk scored the go-ahead goal with 2:07 left in the third period, and the St. Louis Blues stormed back for a 7-5 win over the visiting Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night. Jordan Kyrou tallied two goals for St. Louis, which trailed 5-2 before piling up the final five goals. Faulk and Robert Thomas each had a goal and an assist, and Kevin Hayes and Pavel Buchnevich tallied two assists apiece.

NBA roundup: Pistons match NBA record with 26th straight loss

Mikal Bridges scored 29 points and the Brooklyn Nets earned a 126-115 victory over the Detroit Pistons, who tied an NBA record with their 26th straight loss on Saturday night in New York. The Pistons became the third team to lose 26 straight in a season, joining the 2010-11 Cleveland Cavaliers and 2013-14 Philadelphia 76ers. Detroit scored the game's first six points but never regained the lead after falling behind 16-15 with just over five minutes left in the first quarter.

Steelers use big plays to bury Bengals

Mason Rudolph threw touchdown passes of 86 and 66 yards to George Pickens to lead the Pittsburgh Steelers to a 34-11 rout of the visiting Cincinnati Bengals Saturday. The Steelers (8-7) intercepted Bengals quarterback Jake Browning three times and converted them into 17 points, including touchdown runs by Najee Harris and Calvin Austin III to help snap a three-game losing streak.

Anders Lee, Islanders clip Hurricanes

Captain Anders Lee collected a goal and two assists to lift the New York Islanders to a 5-4 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday in Raleigh, N.C. New York's Brock Nelson, Bo Horvat and defenseman Mike Reilly each recorded a goal and an assist and defenseman Sebastian Aho also scored. Kyle Palmieri and Mathew Barzal notched two assists apiece and Ilya Sorokin made 36 saves for the Islanders, who improved to 11-2-6 in their past 19 games.

Devils end 3-game skid by edging Red Wings

Timo Meier scored two goals, Tyler Toffoli put New Jersey ahead in the third period and the Devils edged the Detroit Red Wings 3-2 in Newark, N.J., on Saturday night. The Devils snapped a three-game losing streak as Vitek Vanecek made 22 shots.

Mets hit with record $101M luxury tax

With the league's highest ever tax payroll, the New York Mets top the list of an unprecedented eight Major League Baseball teams that owe a luxury tax for the 2023 season, according to multiple reports. Owner Steve Cohen's Mets owe a record luxury tax of almost $101 million, according to numbers finalized by MLB this week and obtained by the Associated Press. The Mets' $374.7 million tax payroll tops the previous high of $291.1 million by the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2015.

Mikal Bridges scored 29 points and the Brooklyn Nets earned a 126-115 victory over the Detroit Pistons, who tied an NBA record with their 26th straight loss Saturday night in New York. The Pistons became the third team to lose 26 straight in a season, joining the 2010-11 Cleveland Cavaliers and 2013-14 Philadelphia 76ers. Detroit scored the game's first six points but never regained the lead after falling behind 16-15 with a little more than five minutes left in the first quarter.

NFL fines Falcons for violating injury report policy

The NFL fined the Atlanta Falcons $75,000 and head coach Arthur Smith $25,000 on Friday for violating the injury report policy earlier this season. The violation involved running back Bijan Robinson and his undisclosed illness prior to a Week 7 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Oct. 22, a game the visiting Falcons won 16-13.

Soccer-'Local boy' Ratcliffe takes stake in Manchester United

British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe struck a long awaited deal on Sunday to buy a 25% stake in Manchester United and pledged to invest $300 million in the English Premier League soccer club to try to revive its fortunes. The deal, which will also see Ratcliffe's INEOS group take over management of the club's soccer operations, ends more than a year of uncertainty after majority owners, the Glazer family, said in November 2022 they were looking at strategic options.

(With inputs from agencies.)