NHL roundup: Blues score 5 straight goals to upend Blackhawks

Justin Faulk scored the go-ahead goal with 2:07 left in the third period, and the St. Louis Blues stormed back for a 7-5 win over the visiting Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night. Jordan Kyrou tallied two goals for St. Louis, which trailed 5-2 before piling up the final five goals. Faulk and Robert Thomas each had a goal and an assist, and Kevin Hayes and Pavel Buchnevich tallied two assists apiece.

Jets owner: Robert Saleh, GM Joe Douglas to return in 2024

New York Jets owner Woody Johnson confirmed Sunday that head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas will return for the 2024 season. "My decision is to keep them," Johnson told the New York Post. "I think we've had some very positive moves. The culture of the team is a lot better. The defense is better. The offense needs a few pieces."

NBA roundup: Pistons match NBA record with 26th straight loss

Mikal Bridges scored 29 points and the Brooklyn Nets earned a 126-115 victory over the Detroit Pistons, who tied an NBA record with their 26th straight loss on Saturday night in New York. The Pistons became the third team to lose 26 straight in a season, joining the 2010-11 Cleveland Cavaliers and 2013-14 Philadelphia 76ers. Detroit scored the game's first six points but never regained the lead after falling behind 16-15 with just over five minutes left in the first quarter.

Wayne Gretzky in awe after Connor Bedard's 'Michigan goal'

Chicago Blackhawks forward Connor Bedard has provided several highlight-reel moments during his rookie season, however his "Michigan goal" on Saturday left quite the impression on Hockey Hall of Fame member Wayne Gretzky. The term "Michigan goal" was coined after a move by former Wolverines winger Mike Legg in a 1996 NCAA Tournament game against Minnesota. It occurs when a player lifts the puck onto his stick from behind the net and executes a lacrosse-style shot in the air that beats the goaltender.

Devils end 3-game skid by edging Red Wings

Timo Meier scored two goals, Tyler Toffoli put New Jersey ahead in the third period and the Devils edged the Detroit Red Wings 3-2 in Newark, N.J., on Saturday night. The Devils snapped a three-game losing streak as Vitek Vanecek made 22 shots.

Titans' Ryan Tannehill to start vs. Seahawks; Will Levis inactive

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill will start Sunday's game against the visiting Seattle Seahawks after the team listed rookie Will Levis as inactive. Levis injured his ankle late in Tennessee's 19-16 overtime loss to the Houston Texans last Sunday.

Nets hand Pistons record-tying 26th straight loss

Packers RB AJ Dillon, CB Jaire Alexander active vs. Panthers

Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon and cornerback Jaire Alexander are in line to play on Sunday against the host Carolina Panthers. Dillon missed Green Bay's 34-20 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Sunday with a thumb injury. Alexander, in turn, has been sidelined since sustaining a shoulder injury in the Packers' 20-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 5.

Shohei Ohtani gifts luxury wheels to new teammate's wife

Merry Christmas, Ashley Kelly. The wife of Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Joe Kelly received an early holiday gift from her husband's new teammate, Shohei Ohtani. A video she posted to social media on Saturday night showed Ashley opening the front door to see a silver Porsche parked at the curb, with the delivery driver telling her, "It's yours. From Shohei. He wanted to gift you a Porsche."

Soccer-'Local boy' Ratcliffe takes stake in Manchester United

British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe struck a long awaited deal on Sunday to buy a 25% stake in Manchester United and pledged to invest $300 million in the English Premier League soccer club to try to revive its fortunes. The deal, which will also see Ratcliffe's INEOS group take over management of the club's soccer operations, ends more than a year of uncertainty after majority owners, the Glazer family, said in November 2022 they were looking at strategic options.

