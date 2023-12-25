Left Menu

Pochettino unfazed by Chelsea disciplinary record. Club has more yellow cards than any other PL team

When you are frustrated, and you dont have maybe the experience of other teams, you make a mistake. The team collected five bookings during the 2-1 defeat to Wolves at Molineux on Sunday, among them Cole Palmer who will now miss the Palace game after accruing five for the campaign.Raheem Sterling also saw yellow for simulation when he sought a penalty in stoppage time.Palmer is playing for us his first season as a regular.

PTI | London | Updated: 25-12-2023 20:03 IST | Created: 25-12-2023 20:03 IST
Pochettino unfazed by Chelsea disciplinary record. Club has more yellow cards than any other PL team
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino is defending his team's unwelcome position as the Premier League side with the most yellow cards this season.

Pochettino said Chelsea's 56 bookings in 18 league games did not show a lack of discipline but rather his players' desire to compete.

"We are in a big club, you feel the pressure," Pochettino said ahead of Chelsea's next league game against Crystal Palace on Wednesday. "When you are frustrated, and you don't have maybe the experience of other teams, you make a mistake.'' The team collected five bookings during the 2-1 defeat to Wolves at Molineux on Sunday, among them Cole Palmer who will now miss the Palace game after accruing five for the campaign.

Raheem Sterling also saw yellow for simulation when he sought a penalty in stoppage time.

"Palmer is playing for us his first season as a regular. It's normal. The players care, they want to win, they are frustrated," Pochettino said. "It's not discipline. We need to have more the capacity to read the situation of the game." Chelsea has already seen suspensions for Reece James, Malo Gusto and Conor Gallagher after being sent off earlier in the season, while summer signing Nicolas Jackson is only two bookings short of 10 for the campaign and a further two-match ban, having also been suspended in September.

Pochettino also pointed toward injuries as a contributing factor in his team's overall struggles, with at least eight players unfit for the meeting with Palace at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea is 10th in the league, five places higher than Palace.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UNHCR thanks India for taking care 142 Rohingyas intercepted in Andaman

UNHCR thanks India for taking care 142 Rohingyas intercepted in Andaman

 India
2
EIB signs €145M loan to enhance radiation safety of Cernavoda power plant

EIB signs €145M loan to enhance radiation safety of Cernavoda power plant

 Global
3
We really support Uzzy: Cummins backs Khawaja on the dove logo for the Gaza crisis

We really support Uzzy: Cummins backs Khawaja on the dove logo for the Gaza ...

 Australia
4
UNHCR calls on coastal authorities to save people in distress around Nicobar Islands

UNHCR calls on coastal authorities to save people in distress around Nicobar...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023