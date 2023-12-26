Sports News Roundup: Robert Saleh, GM Joe Douglas to return in 2024: Chief RB Isiah Pacheco exits with concussion and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Trae Young chases history as Hawks visit Bulls

Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young can make NBA history on Tuesday against the host Chicago Bulls. In each of the past seven games, Young tallied at least 30 points and 10 assists, tying Oscar Robertson for the longest streak in league history. For Young and the Hawks, they hope a win is attached to a record-setting game.

Chief RB Isiah Pacheco exits with a concussion

Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco exited Monday's game against the visiting Las Vegas Raiders due to a concussion. The Raiders won, 20-14. Pacheco lost his helmet on a third-quarter play in which he caught a short pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes. While being tackled, the knee of a teammate smacked Pacheco in the head.

Jets owner: Robert Saleh, GM Joe Douglas to return in 2024

New York Jets owner Woody Johnson confirmed Sunday that head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas will return for the 2024 season. "My decision is to keep them," Johnson told the New York Post. "I think we've had some very positive moves. The culture of the team is a lot better. The defense is better. The offense needs a few pieces."

NFL roundup: Lions topple Vikings, lock down NFC North title

Jahmyr Gibbs rushed for 80 yards and two touchdowns, and the Detroit Lions clinched their first division title in 30 years by defeating the Minnesota Vikings 30-24 on Sunday in Minneapolis. Jared Goff completed 30 of 40 passes for 257 yards and a touchdown as the Lions (11-4) secured the NFC North Division title and a home game in the opening round of the playoffs. Amon-Ra St. Brown caught 12 passes for 106 yards and a touchdown.

Wayne Gretzky in awe after Connor Bedard's 'Michigan goal'

Chicago Blackhawks forward Connor Bedard has provided several highlight-reel moments during his rookie season, however his "Michigan goal" on Saturday left quite the impression on Hockey Hall of Fame member Wayne Gretzky. The term "Michigan goal" was coined after a move by former Wolverines winger Mike Legg in a 1996 NCAA Tournament game against Minnesota. It occurs when a player lifts the puck onto his stick from behind the net and executes a lacrosse-style shot in the air that beats the goaltender.

NBA roundup: Knicks earn rare win over Bucks

Jalen Brunson scored 38 points Monday afternoon for the host New York Knicks, who snapped a nine-game losing streak against the Milwaukee Bucks with a 129-122 win. The win was the first for the Knicks against the Bucks since a 113-98 victory on Nov. 5, 2021.

Reports: Broncos release CB Kareem Jackson

The Denver Broncos released cornerback Kareem Jackson on Monday, according to multiple reports. Jackson has served two suspensions for a total of six games this season due to hits deemed unnecessary roughness by the NFL.

Shohei Ohtani gifts luxury wheels to new teammate's wife

Merry Christmas, Ashley Kelly. The wife of Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Joe Kelly received an early holiday gift from her husband's new teammate, Shohei Ohtani. A video she posted to social media on Saturday night showed Ashley opening the front door to see a silver Porsche parked at the curb, with the delivery driver telling her, "It's yours. From Shohei. He wanted to gift you a Porsche."

Warriors coach Steve Kerr: Excess of foul calls 'disgusting'

Warriors coach Steve Kerr was anything but pleased with the officiating during Golden State's 120-114 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Monday afternoon. The Warriors were whistled for 23 fouls as a team. Denver star Nikola Jokic drew 12 of those fouls, matching a career high with 18 trips to the free-throw line. He didn't miss a single foul shot.

Soccer-'Local boy' Ratcliffe takes stake in Manchester United

British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe struck a long awaited deal on Sunday to buy a 25% stake in Manchester United and pledged to invest $300 million in the English Premier League soccer club to try to revive its fortunes. The deal, which will also see Ratcliffe's INEOS group take over management of the club's soccer operations, ends more than a year of uncertainty after majority owners, the Glazer family, said in November 2022 they were looking at strategic options.

(With inputs from agencies.)