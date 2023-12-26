Left Menu

Soccer-Veteran winger Dominquez to lead Mozambique at Cup of Nations finals

Mozambique have named 40-year-old winger Dominguez to captain their 23-man squad at next month's African Cup of Nations finals in the Ivory Coast and also handed a first call-up to former German under-20 international Alfons Amade.

Reuters | Maputo | Updated: 26-12-2023 12:35 IST | Created: 26-12-2023 12:27 IST
Soccer-Veteran winger Dominquez to lead Mozambique at Cup of Nations finals
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Mozambique

Mozambique have named 40-year-old winger Dominguez to captain their 23-man squad at next month's African Cup of Nations finals in the Ivory Coast and also handed a first call-up to former German under-20 international Alfons Amade. Dominguez competed for Mozambique when they last appeared at the finals in 2010 and is likely to be the oldest player at the tournament, which kicks off on Jan. 13.

Defensive midfielder Amade played for Germany at under-20 level but has switched his international allegiance although has yet to make his debut for Mozambique, who compete in Group B in the final and will open their campaign against Egypt in Abidjan on Jan. 14. They are meet the Cape Verde Islands and Ghana. Also included is Portuguese-born midfielder Guima, who scored on his debut in September, and Atletico Madrid fullback Reinildo, who last played for the national team in June when they secured qualification.

Squad: Goalkeepers: Ernan (UD Songo), Fazito (Ferroviario Nampula), Ivane (Associacao Black Bulls)

Defenders: Edmilson (Kaizer Chiefs), Infren (UD Songo), Bruno Langa (Chaves), Domingos Macandza (Costa do Sol), David Malembana (Noah), Mexer (Bandirmaspor), Nene (Associacao Black Bulls), Reinildo (Atletico Madrid) Midfielders: Alfons Amade (KV Oostende), Amadou (Ferroviario Beira), Clesio Bauque (Honka), Geny Catamo (Sporting Lisbon), Dominguez (UD Songo), Guima (Chaves), Joao (Ferroviario Beira), Gildo Lourenco (Sporting Covilha), Shaquille (Ferroviario Maputo), Witi (Nacional)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UNHCR thanks India for taking care 142 Rohingyas intercepted in Andaman

UNHCR thanks India for taking care 142 Rohingyas intercepted in Andaman

 India
2
UNHCR calls on coastal authorities to save people in distress around Nicobar Islands

UNHCR calls on coastal authorities to save people in distress around Nicobar...

 Global
3
We really support Uzzy: Cummins backs Khawaja on the dove logo for the Gaza crisis

We really support Uzzy: Cummins backs Khawaja on the dove logo for the Gaza ...

 Australia
4
EIB signs €145M loan to enhance radiation safety of Cernavoda power plant

EIB signs €145M loan to enhance radiation safety of Cernavoda power plant

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023