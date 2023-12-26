Left Menu

Told Pawan to give his 100 per cent against us: Bengaluru Bulls' head coach Randhir Singh

The Bengaluru Bulls pulled off a gripping 33-31 victory over Telugu Titans in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10

The Bengaluru Bulls pulled off a gripping 33-31 victory over Telugu Titans in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10. Speaking about the victory, Bengaluru Bulls' Head Coach Randhir Singh said, "This win will certainly boost the morale of the team. It was an up-and-down match. We were coming off a tough loss against Puneri Paltan. I won't forget that game. However, the team has bounced back now."

The Head Coach further added, "We knew that we had to stop Pawan as much as possible. The two tackles against him in the latter part of the game helped us win the match." Randhir Singh, who worked with Pawan Sehrawat for five seasons at Bengaluru Bulls, spoke to the star raider just before the game. When asked about their conversation, the Head Coach said, "We have a father-son relationship. I taught him kabaddi from scratch. I told him to give his 100 per cent before the match and I said I would give my best as well. And he also told me that he knows all of my strategies, but I also know how he plays."

Preview for the match on Tuesday The match between Puneri Paltan and Patna Pirates promises to be a blockbuster one. The Pirates are high on confidence after their 46-33 victory over the Tamil Thalaivas in their previous match. Meanwhile, the Puneri Paltan have registered three consecutive victories against Bengal Warriors, Dabang Delhi K.C. and Bengaluru Bulls respectively.

Schedule for PKL Season 10 match on Tuesday Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates - 8 pm. (ANI)

