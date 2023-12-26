Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Mavs top Suns behind Luka Doncic's 50; Mavericks' Luka Doncic reaches 10,000-point milestone and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Trae Young chases history as Hawks visit Bulls

Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young can make NBA history on Tuesday against the host Chicago Bulls. In each of the past seven games, Young tallied at least 30 points and 10 assists, tying Oscar Robertson for the longest streak in league history. For Young and the Hawks, they hope a win is attached to a record-setting game.

Chief RB Isiah Pacheco exits with a concussion

Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco exited Monday's game against the visiting Las Vegas Raiders due to a concussion. The Raiders won, 20-14. Pacheco lost his helmet on a third-quarter play in which he caught a short pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes. While being tackled, the knee of a teammate smacked Pacheco in the head.

NFL roundup: Ravens pick off 5 passes, shut down 49ers

Lamar Jackson threw for 252 yards and two third-quarter touchdowns while the Baltimore Ravens intercepted San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy four times in a 33-19 win Monday night in Santa Clara, Calif. Baltimore (12-3) entered as a 6 1/2-point underdog in a matchup of the top teams in their conferences, and the visitors overcame a slow start. Jackson decisively outplayed Purdy in a matchup of the quarterbacks considered by many to be the top candidates for Most Valuable Player.

Mavericks' Luka Doncic reaches 10,000-point milestone

Mavericks star Luka Doncic reached 10,000 career points during the first quarter of Dallas' Monday road game against the Phoenix Suns. Doncic reached 10,000 points in 358 games, matching Hall of Famer Bob McAdoo for seventh fastest in NBA history. Legendary center Wilt Chamberlain accomplished the feat in the fewest games at 236.

NBA roundup: Mavs top Suns behind Luka Doncic's 50

Luka Doncic recorded 50 points, 15 assists, six rebounds, four steals and three blocked shots and also went over 10,000 career points while leading the Dallas Mavericks to a 128-114 victory over the host Phoenix Suns on Monday night. Doncic reached 50 for the sixth time in the regular season and made eight 3-pointers as Dallas won its second straight after losing four of its previous five contests. Derrick Jones Jr. added 23 points, Dereck Lively II had 20 points and 10 rebounds and Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 18 points for the Mavericks.

Reports: Broncos release CB Kareem Jackson

The Denver Broncos released cornerback Kareem Jackson on Monday, according to multiple reports. Jackson has served two suspensions for a total of six games this season due to hits deemed unnecessary roughness by the NFL.

Eagles hold off Giants, take one-game division lead

Jake Elliott kicked four field goals and the host Philadelphia Eagles scored 13 points in the fourth quarter en route to a 33-25 victory over the New York Giants on Monday. New York (5-10) pulled within 20-18 thanks to Adoree' Jackson's 76-yard pick-6 with nine seconds left in the third quarter.

Jaime Jaquez Jr., Heat slow Joel Embiid-less 76ers

Rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. recorded career highs with 31 points and 10 rebounds as the Miami Heat took advantage of the absence of injured Philadelphia star Joel Embiid in a 119-113 win over the visiting 76ers on Monday night. Bam Adebayo added 26 points and 15 rebounds for Miami, which won its third straight game. Tyler Herro scored 22 points, Duncan Robinson had 16 and Kyle Lowry finished with 12.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr: Excess of foul calls 'disgusting'

Warriors coach Steve Kerr was anything but pleased with the officiating during Golden State's 120-114 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Monday afternoon. The Warriors were whistled for 23 fouls as a team. Denver star Nikola Jokic drew 12 of those fouls, matching a career high with 18 trips to the free-throw line. He didn't miss a single foul shot.

Soccer-'Local boy' Ratcliffe takes stake in Manchester United

British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe struck a long awaited deal on Sunday to buy a 25% stake in Manchester United and pledged to invest $300 million in the English Premier League soccer club to try to revive its fortunes. The deal, which will also see Ratcliffe's INEOS group take over management of the club's soccer operations, ends more than a year of uncertainty after majority owners, the Glazer family, said in November 2022 they were looking at strategic options.

