Left Menu

Medvedev, Rublev, Sofia power PBG Eagles to win World Tennis League 2023

In the finals played at the Etihad Arena, UAE, the PBG Eagles defeated Team Kites 29-26 for the coveted trophy and winning purse

ANI | Updated: 26-12-2023 13:46 IST | Created: 26-12-2023 13:46 IST
Medvedev, Rublev, Sofia power PBG Eagles to win World Tennis League 2023
Daniil Medvedev (In centre) lifting World Tennis League 2023 trophy for PBG Eagles (Image: PBG Eagles). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

US Open Champion, Daniil Medvedev and 2023 Australian Open quarterfinalist Andrey Rublev led PBG Eagles won the World Tennis League title. In the finals played at the Etihad Arena, UAE, the PBG Eagles defeated Team Kites 29-26 for the coveted trophy and winning purse.

PBG Eagles were bang on with the formidable combinations of players. Despite losing their opening mixed doubles tie, where the Medvedev-Mirra Andreeva pair went down to Paula Badosa-Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-7 (5-7) in a tie-breaker, PBG Eagles returned with a bang to register victories in women's doubles, men's doubles and women's singles. Andreeva and Sofia Kenin defeated Badosa and Aryna Sabalenka overcame a stiff challenge to score a 7-5 win in the women's doubles category.

"It was the first World Tennis League for me and begins straight with the victory. So, I am happy about it, happy for the team and happy that I managed to bring some points. I was happy with my doubles (men's), especially because in the first match we played with Sophia we lost. And then I managed to step up my game. The only doubles after that we lost was mixed doubles. But it's okay, in tennis, that can happen," commented the World No. 3 Medvedev. Medvedev and Rublev had a rather easy outing against Grigor Dimitrov and Lloyd Harris, scoring a 6-3 victory as a men's doubles pair and the World No. 5, Rublev was happy with his contributions and that he could lead the team for a podium finish.

"Having the tennis greats of our time as part of PBG Eagles itself was an amazing experience and to top it with a win, we couldn't have asked for more. The way we approached the matches and ensured a clinical finish was critical and I am very happy that we finished as Champions and give our fans a strong reason to celebrate as we finish 2023," commented Punit Balan, Chairman & Managing Director of the Punit Balan Group. PBG Eagles soared further high with World No. 33 Kenin' upsetting World No. 2 Sabalenka in the women's singles category.

The opposition needed to register a spectacular win in the men's singles match. Although Grigor Dimitrov managed to score a 6-3 victory over Rublev, PBG Eagles had enough point cushion to claim the title 29-26. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UNHCR thanks India for taking care 142 Rohingyas intercepted in Andaman

UNHCR thanks India for taking care 142 Rohingyas intercepted in Andaman

 India
2
UNHCR calls on coastal authorities to save people in distress around Nicobar Islands

UNHCR calls on coastal authorities to save people in distress around Nicobar...

 Global
3
We really support Uzzy: Cummins backs Khawaja on the dove logo for the Gaza crisis

We really support Uzzy: Cummins backs Khawaja on the dove logo for the Gaza ...

 Australia
4
EIB signs €145M loan to enhance radiation safety of Cernavoda power plant

EIB signs €145M loan to enhance radiation safety of Cernavoda power plant

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023