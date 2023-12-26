Left Menu

India struggle in Centurion after losing three early wickets (Lunch, Day 1)

After losing three early wickets India toiled hard at the end of the first session on day one in the first test match against South Africa at SuperSport Park on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 26-12-2023 16:56 IST | Created: 26-12-2023 16:56 IST
India struggle in Centurion after losing three early wickets (Lunch, Day 1)
Team South Africa. (Picture: ICC/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

After losing three early wickets, India toiled hard at the end of the first session on day one in the first test match against South Africa at SuperSport Park on Tuesday. At the end of the lunch, India posted a total of 91/3, with Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer unbeaten, having a partnership of 67 runs.

After winning the toss, the hosts sent India to bat first. However, the Proteas won't regret their decision, as they successfully dominated the first session in Centurion. Yashasvi Jaiswal (17 runs from 37 balls) and Rohit Sharma (5 runs from 14) opened for the visitors but both of them failed to make a mark and collapsed in front of the Proteas pacers.

One of the main disappointments in the first session was Shubman Gill's (2 runs from 12 balls) sloppy performance. After early upsets, the visitors rely on Kohli (33 runs from 47 balls) and Iyer (31 runs from 46 balls) to make a solid partnership and sit in the driver's seat after the end of day one. On the other hand, Nandre Burger led the South African bowling attack after he picked up two wickets in his five-over spell and gave away 23 runs. Meanwhile, Kagiso Rabada scalped one wicket and gifted 15 runs.

South Africa's Playing Eleven: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma (C), Keegan Petersen, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne (Wk), Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Kagiso Rabada, Nandre Burger. India's Playing Eleven: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (Wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

Brief Score: India 91/3 (Virat Kohli 33*, Shreyas Iyer 31*; Nandre Burger 2-23) vs South Africa. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

