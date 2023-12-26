Left Menu

India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur offers prayers at Siddhivinayak Ganapati temple

India's women's team skipper Harmanpreet Kaur offered prayers at the Siddhivinayak Ganapati temple in Mumbai on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 26-12-2023 18:11 IST | Created: 26-12-2023 18:11 IST
India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur offers prayers at Siddhivinayak Ganapati temple
Harmanpreet Kaur at Siddhivinayak Ganapati temple (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's women's team captain, Harmanpreet Kaur offered prayers at the Siddhivinayak Ganapati temple in Mumbai on Tuesday. On Sunday, Harmanpreet led the Indian team to a historic victory against Australia as the hosts clinched their first Test win over the Aussies.

Under her leadership, India also won a one-off Test against England's women's team earlier this month. In the coming days, she will lead Team India in ODIs and T20Is, while Smriti Mandhana will be her deputy. The team suffered a 2-1 T20I series defeat against England but went on to create history by winning back-to-back Test clashes against England and Australia.

They will first face Australia in three ODIs on December 28, December 30 and January 2. All matches will be played at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. The three T20I games will be played in Navi Mumbai on January 5, 7 and 9.

ODI Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Shreyanka Patil, Mannat Kashyap, Saika Ishaque, Renuka Singh Thakur, Titas Sadhu, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana and Harleen Deol T20I Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Shreyanka Patil, Mannat Kashyap, Saika Ishaque, Renuka Singh Thakur, Titas Sadhu, Pooja Vastrakar, Kanika Ahuja and Minnu Mani. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

