Left Menu

Rabada snares five wickets to reduce India to 176/7 at tea

Rabada 541 picked up the wickets of Shreyas Iyer 31, Virat Kohli 38, Ravichandran Ashwin 8 and Shardul Thakur 24 in the post-lunch period that witnessed 50 overs being completed.KL Rahul 39 not out and Thakur shared 43 runs for the seventh wicket.Earlier, India had reached 91 for three against South Africa at lunch.

PTI | Centurion | Updated: 26-12-2023 18:49 IST | Created: 26-12-2023 18:49 IST
Rabada snares five wickets to reduce India to 176/7 at tea
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Kagiso Rabada derailed India in the second session with four wickets as South Africa reduced the visitors to 176 for seven at tea on the opening day of the first Test here on Tuesday. Rabada (5/41) picked up the wickets of Shreyas Iyer (31), Virat Kohli (38), Ravichandran Ashwin (8) and Shardul Thakur (24) in the post-lunch period that witnessed 50 overs being completed.

KL Rahul (39 not out) and Thakur shared 43 runs for the seventh wicket.

Earlier, India had reached 91 for three against South Africa at lunch. Invited to bat, India were in a spot of bother at 24 for three Kohli and Iyer rode on luck to stabilise the visitors' innings with unbeaten 67 runs for the fourth wicket but could add just one after the break as Rabada came to the party.

Left-arm pacer Nandre Burger (2/39), who made his Test debut, also looked dangerous. The toss was delayed due to wet patches on the outfield.

India handed Test debut to pacer Prasidh Krishna while all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was unavailable for the series-opener due to back spasm.

India are aiming for their maiden Test series win in South Africa.

Brief Scores: India: 176 for 7 in 50 overs (KL Rahul 39 batting, Virat Kohli 38, Shreyas Iyer 31; Kagiso Rabada 5/41), Nandre Burger 2/39).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus Open gets first OxygenOS 14 Open Beta: Check details

OnePlus Open gets first OxygenOS 14 Open Beta: Check details

 India
2
MedTech Mitra giving young talents final shape to research, knowledge, logic: Dr Mandaviya

MedTech Mitra giving young talents final shape to research, knowledge, logic...

 India
3
Stock market resumes trading after Christmas break with positive momentum

Stock market resumes trading after Christmas break with positive momentum

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Robert Saleh, GM Joe Douglas to return in 2024: Chief RB Isiah Pacheco exits with concussion and more

Sports News Roundup: Robert Saleh, GM Joe Douglas to return in 2024: Chief R...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023