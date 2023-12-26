David Warner backs Usman Khawaja after ICC rejected his application

Australia opener David Warner backed his teammate Usman Khawaja following his rejection of his application to display dove by the ICC during the build-up of the Boxing Day Test against Pakistan. The International Cricket Council (ICC) denied Khawaja's application to display an image of a dove and an olive branch on his bat and shoes to spread awareness about the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Warner stated that Khawaja wasn't distracted by the off-field incidents and said, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo, "But he's been fine. He's put his statement out there that he believes in, that all lives are equal." "He wouldn't have made that statement if he didn't feel like he could take the criticism. He knew that he would get criticism. And, at the end of the day, he's a big boy and I just said to him, 'you just got to keep believing what you believe in and move on and get on with cricket'. And he's done that pretty well," Warner added.

The logo that Khawaja intends to display is a reference to Article One of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which reads, "All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights. They are endowed with reason and conscience and should act towards one another in a spirit of brotherhood." "The ICC, after giving due consideration to Usman Khawaja's request for a personal message logo on his bat for the remainder of the Test series against Pakistan, did not approve the application. Personal messages of this nature are not allowed as per Clause F of the Clothing and Equipment Regulations, which can be found on the ICC Playing Conditions page. The ICC is supportive of players using their platforms outside of the playing arena to promote human rights, peace and equality and would encourage him to continue to use alternative platforms," an ICC spokesperson told ESPNcricinfo.

Warner praised Khawaja for the stance he has taken and the example that he sets in the community. "He's always been a leader around the group. Even at New South Wales, when we were young, he's always been that guy that's always put his hand up to help. Especially with his community stuff. The work that goes on behind the scenes that he does for his community and his foundation is outstanding, and I think that's the person that he is. He's got a lot of respect from a lot of people," Warner added.

On the opening day of the second Test clash against Pakistan, Khawaja looked comfortable and hardly put a foot wrong during his knock of 42 on a surface that seemed to aid the pacers. Australia lost three wickets but can be content with a stumps total of 187/3 on a rainy Melbourne day that saw nearly a session lost to rain on Tuesday in the 2nd Test of the three-match series. (ANI)

