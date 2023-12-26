Left Menu

South Africa speedster Kagiso Rabada puts India on backfoot in 1st Test (Day 1, Tea)

South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada's five-wicket haul has put India on the backfoot on Day 1 of the first Test of the two-match series at the Centurion on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 26-12-2023 19:13 IST | Created: 26-12-2023 19:13 IST
South Africa speedster Kagiso Rabada puts India on backfoot in 1st Test (Day 1, Tea)
Kagiso Rabada (Photo: ICC/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada's five-wicket haul has put India on the backfoot on Day 1 of the first Test of the two-match series at the Centurion on Tuesday. At the end of the second session, India posted a total of 176/7 with KL Rahul and Jasprit Bumrah unbeaten with scores of 39(71)* and 0(9)* respectively.

Four wickets fell in the second session and all of them belonged to Rabada. His pace left India's batters without any answers as the pacer thrived on a surface that provided extra bounce. He shifted the tides in the favour of the Proteas by dismissing set batter Shreyas Iyer for 31 after lunch.

Three overs later he dismissed Virat Kohli for 38 with a lovely outswinging delivery. Ravichandran Ashwin lost his wicket with a fierce yet accurate bouncer. He struck Shardul Thakur on his arm and on the next ball removed him from the crease for a score of 24.

KL Rahul on the other hand, showed aggression in his shots but kept his temperament as well. Before the session was called off, he got struck below his chin and received on-field treatment for it as well. Earlier in the session, after winning the toss, the hosts sent India to bat first. However, the Proteas won't regret their decision, as they successfully dominated the first session in Centurion.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (17 runs from 37 balls) and Rohit Sharma (5 runs from 14) opened for the visitors but both of them failed to make a mark and collapsed in front of the Proteas pacers. One of the main disappointments in the first session was Shubman Gill's (2 runs from 12 balls) sloppy performance. After early upsets, the visitors rely on Kohli (33 runs from 47 balls) and Iyer (31 runs from 46 balls) to make a solid partnership and sit in the driver's seat after the end of day one.

On the other hand, Nandre Burger led the South African bowling attack after he picked up two wickets in his five-over spell and gave away 23 runs. Meanwhile, Kagiso Rabada scalped one wicket and gifted 15 runs. Brief Score: India 176/7 (KL Rahul 39*, Virat Kohli 38; Kagiso Rabada 5-41) vs South Africa. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus Open gets first OxygenOS 14 Open Beta: Check details

OnePlus Open gets first OxygenOS 14 Open Beta: Check details

 India
2
MedTech Mitra giving young talents final shape to research, knowledge, logic: Dr Mandaviya

MedTech Mitra giving young talents final shape to research, knowledge, logic...

 India
3
Stock market resumes trading after Christmas break with positive momentum

Stock market resumes trading after Christmas break with positive momentum

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Robert Saleh, GM Joe Douglas to return in 2024: Chief RB Isiah Pacheco exits with concussion and more

Sports News Roundup: Robert Saleh, GM Joe Douglas to return in 2024: Chief R...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023