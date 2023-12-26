Left Menu

Rabada''s fifer limits India to 208/8 as rain forces early stumps on Day 1

PTI | Centurion | Updated: 26-12-2023 20:35 IST | Created: 26-12-2023 20:35 IST
Rabada''s fifer limits India to 208/8 as rain forces early stumps on Day 1

Kagiso Rabada shone bright with the ball taking a five-wicket haul as India laboured to 208 for eight before bad light and rain brought early curtains to the opening day's play of the first Test against South Africa here on Tuesday.

The elemental adversity stopped the play after 59 overs on a day that also saw a delayed toss due to wet patches on the field.

SA pacer Rabada rocked India with a five-wicket haul (5/44) as the visitors hung on for dear life through an unbeaten 70 off 105 balls by KL Rahul.

Rabada derailed India in the second session with four wickets as South Africa reduced the visitors to 176 for seven at tea.

Invited to bat, India were in a spot of bother at 24 for three Kohli and Iyer rode on luck to stabilise the visitors' innings with unbeaten 67 runs for the fourth wicket but could add just one after the break as Rabada came to the party.

Left-arm pacer Nandre Burger (2/39), who made his Test debut, also looked dangerous.

Brief Scores: India: 208 for 8 in 59 overs (KL Rahul 70 batting, Kagiso Rabada 5/44).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus Open gets first OxygenOS 14 Open Beta: Check details

OnePlus Open gets first OxygenOS 14 Open Beta: Check details

 India
2
MedTech Mitra giving young talents final shape to research, knowledge, logic: Dr Mandaviya

MedTech Mitra giving young talents final shape to research, knowledge, logic...

 India
3
Stock market resumes trading after Christmas break with positive momentum

Stock market resumes trading after Christmas break with positive momentum

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Robert Saleh, GM Joe Douglas to return in 2024: Chief RB Isiah Pacheco exits with concussion and more

Sports News Roundup: Robert Saleh, GM Joe Douglas to return in 2024: Chief R...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023