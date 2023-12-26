Rabada''s fifer limits India to 208/8 as rain forces early stumps on Day 1

Kagiso Rabada shone bright with the ball taking a five-wicket haul as India laboured to 208 for eight before bad light and rain brought early curtains to the opening day's play of the first Test against South Africa here on Tuesday.

The elemental adversity stopped the play after 59 overs on a day that also saw a delayed toss due to wet patches on the field.

SA pacer Rabada rocked India with a five-wicket haul (5/44) as the visitors hung on for dear life through an unbeaten 70 off 105 balls by KL Rahul.

Rabada derailed India in the second session with four wickets as South Africa reduced the visitors to 176 for seven at tea.

Invited to bat, India were in a spot of bother at 24 for three Kohli and Iyer rode on luck to stabilise the visitors' innings with unbeaten 67 runs for the fourth wicket but could add just one after the break as Rabada came to the party.

Left-arm pacer Nandre Burger (2/39), who made his Test debut, also looked dangerous.

Brief Scores: India: 208 for 8 in 59 overs (KL Rahul 70 batting, Kagiso Rabada 5/44).

