PTI | Cuttack | Updated: 26-12-2023 21:19 IST | Created: 26-12-2023 21:19 IST
Gujarat Giants ward off Mumbai Khiladis, register second straight win in UKK Season 2
Gujarat Giants continued their sparkling form as they defeated Mumbai Khiladis 34-30 to register their second straight win in the ongoing Ultimate Kho Kho Season 2 here on Tuesday.

Abhinandan Patil was the star of the match for the winning side with 14 points. Faizankha Pathan, Suyash Gargate and Shubham Thorat also contributed to Gujarat's victory by staying on the mat for more than five minutes.

For Mumbai Khiladis, Rohan Kore (8) scored the most points in the match.

The game began positively for Mumbai Khiladis as they earned a dream run bonus point in the first turn and allowed Gujarat to secure only 14 points. However, Gujarat quickly turned the tide during turn 2 and claimed 3 dream run bonus points.

They also allowed Mumbai to get only eight points with their sublime defence and carried the momentum forward to the second innings as well.

Gujarat notched up 14 points in the third turn while Mumbai won a dream run bonus point as well. However, it was enough for the Giants to register a victory despite Mumbai earning 20 points in the final turn.

Mumbai Khiladis will now face defending champions Odisha Juggernauts while Rajasthan Warriors will face Telugu Yoddhas on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

