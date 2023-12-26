Left Menu

South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma sustains hamstring injury against India in 1st Test

South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma sustained an injury to his left hamstring while fielding against India in the second session of the first Test match in Centurion on Tuesday, according to ESPNcricinfo.

ANI | Updated: 26-12-2023 22:02 IST | Created: 26-12-2023 22:02 IST
South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma sustains hamstring injury against India in 1st Test
South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma. (Picture: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma sustained an injury to his left hamstring while fielding against India in the second session of the first Test match in Centurion on Tuesday, according to ESPNcricinfo. Following the injury, the 33-year-old was taken to a hospital for scans, where the initial reports revealed that he suffered an injury to his hamstring. The hospital added that he would go through further "medical evaluations" to make sure he could take part in the long-format game or not.

According to ESPNcricinfo, a Cricket South Africa statement said he will "undergo daily medical evaluations to determine" if he will play any further role in the match. Bavuma suffered the injury during the 20th over of India's first inning. While chasing the ball off a shot from Virat Kohli's bat, the Proteas skipper managed to stop the ball but unfortunately injured his left hamstring while saving. Following the incident, Bavuma walked off the field immediately.

If the skipper is unable to come to the crease to bat, then the hosts will be a player short for the rest of the first Test match since Bavuma cannot be replaced due to an external injury. He will also be doubtful for the second Test match against India, which will start on January 3 in Cape Town. Recapping the first Test, rain played spoilsport as the majority of the third session was ruled out on Day 1 of the first Test between India and South Africa on Tuesday at the SuperSport Park.

At the end of Day 1, India posted a total of 208/8 in 59 overs with KL Rahul and Mohammed Siraj unbeaten with respective scores of 70(105)* and 0(10)*. KL Rahul fought valiantly throughout the time that he spent on the field. While the rest of the batters failed to overcome Kagiso Rabada, he fought with vigour to take India's score past the 200-run mark. Siraj also showed patience during the 10 balls that he faced.

The only casualty in the final session was Jasprit Bumrah, who lost his patience and ended up losing his wicket to Marco Jansen after playing 19 balls. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus Open gets first OxygenOS 14 Open Beta: Check details

OnePlus Open gets first OxygenOS 14 Open Beta: Check details

 India
2
MedTech Mitra giving young talents final shape to research, knowledge, logic: Dr Mandaviya

MedTech Mitra giving young talents final shape to research, knowledge, logic...

 India
3
Stock market resumes trading after Christmas break with positive momentum

Stock market resumes trading after Christmas break with positive momentum

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Robert Saleh, GM Joe Douglas to return in 2024: Chief RB Isiah Pacheco exits with concussion and more

Sports News Roundup: Robert Saleh, GM Joe Douglas to return in 2024: Chief R...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023