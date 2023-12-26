Gujarat Giants register second straight win in Ultimate Kho Kho Season 2

Gujarat Giants continue their sparkling form as they defeated Mumbai Khiladis 34-30 to register their second straight win in the ongoing Ultimate Kho Kho Season 2 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Cuttack on Tuesday. Abhinandan Patil was the star of the match for the winning side with 14 points. Faizankha Pathan, Suyash Gargate and Shubham Thorat also contributed to Gujarat's victory by staying on the mat for more than 5 minutes.

For Mumbai Khiladis, Rohan Kore (8) scored the most points in the match. The game began positively for Mumbai Khiladis as they earned a dream run bonus point in the first turn and allowed Gujarat Giants to secure only 14 points. However, Gujarat quickly turned the tide during turn 2 and claimed 3 dream run bonus points while defending.

They also allowed Mumbai to get only 8 points with their sublime defence and carried the momentum forward in the second inning as well. Gujarat Giants notched up 14 points in the third turn while Mumbai won a dream run bonus point as well. However, it was enough for Gujarat Giants to register a victory despite Mumbai earning 20 points in the final turn.

Gujarat Giants register second straight win in Ultimate Kho Kho Season 2will now go up against the defending champions Odisha Juggernauts while Rajasthan Warriors will face Telugu Yoddhas on Wednesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)