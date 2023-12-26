Left Menu

FC Goa midfielder Victor Rodriguez suffers injury, rules out from rest of the season

FC Goa midfielder Victor Rodriguez suffered an injury to his right leg during the Gaurs' recent Indian Super League (ISL) match against Mohun Bagan Super Giant, according to a release from the club.

26-12-2023
Victor Rodriguez. (Picture: ISL). Image Credit: ANI
FC Goa midfielder Victor Rodriguez suffered an injury to his right leg during the Gaurs' recent Indian Super League (ISL) match against Mohun Bagan Super Giant, according to a release from the club. The Goa-based released a statement where they wrote that the player went through a comprehensive series of scans and the reports showed that he will miss the whole 2023-24 season.

"FC Goa regret to inform that midfielder Victor Rodriguez sustained an injury to his right leg during the recent Indian Super League (ISL) match against Mohun Bagan Super Giant. The player underwent a comprehensive series of scans immediately following the incident, and the preliminary findings indicate that a period away from competitive play will be necessary for his full recovery. Unfortunately, this injury will hence rule him out for the remainder of the 2023-24 season," the club stated. FC Goa stated that they will support the player's recovery and will work with the doctors to plan a personalised rehabilitation plan.

The club is currently in the process of consulting with medical professionals to formulate the most optimal course of action to ensure the player's swift and effective rehabilitation. Throughout this challenging period, FC Goa remains fully committed to supporting Victor in his recovery. The club will work closely with medical experts to develop a personalised rehabilitation plan tailored to the player's specific needs, with the ultimate goal of facilitating his return to peak fitness. Victor and the Club appreciate the concern and well-wishes from the fans, and updates on his recovery progress will be communicated in due course," they added. The Gaurs are having a stupendous run in the ISL. In their previous five matches, Marquez's side won four games and shared points in one. They will take on Northeast United FC in their upcoming fixture of the league on Friday. (ANI)

