Roy Krishna''s strike hands Odisha FC 1-0 win over Punjab FC

Odisha FC moved up to third spot in the table with a 1-0 win over Punjab Football Club (PFC) in an Indian Super League (ISL) match here on Tuesday. Odisha's Fijian striker Roy Krishna scored the all-important goal in the 21st minute of the game for the Juggernauts to break Punjab's three-match unbeaten run.

The result means Odisha now have 21 points from 11 matches, while Punjab FC remain on the eight slot after a dozen games.

Sergio Lobera, the Odisha coach, began on the front foot with his two leading marksmen Krishna and Brazilian Diego Mauricio starting the game together. Punjab FC head coach Staikos Vergetis, on the other hand, started with Serbian striker Luka Majcen as the lone man upfront with Colombian Wilmar Jordan Gil on the bench.

Juan Mera had the first attempt for the home side and that of the game, turning his marker after driving inside the box for a curler with his left, but it was off-target. The Juggernauts seemed to have been spurred enough and responded with a corner of their own. Princeton Rebello put Isak in with a through ball on the left and the winger found Krishna, who finished expertly past keeper Ravi Kumar.

The hosts stung by the reverse did try hard for the equaliser with Lyngdoh (27th min) and Frenchman Madih Talal (41st and 44th), misdirecting as many as three attempts before the half drew to a close.

The game continued to drift in the second half as well with Odisha controlling the proceedings and Vergetis brought on triple substitution in the 67th, including Wilmar for a final push but failed to break Odisha defence.

