Left Menu

Soccer-Ratcliffe calls for Man United supporters to be patient

Jim Ratcliffe has asked Manchester United's supporters for "time and patience" to bring the glory days back to Old Trafford after the British billionaire struck a deal to take a minority stake in the Premier League club. Ratcliffe will take a 25% stake in United and pledged to invest $300 million in the club to try to revive their fortunes.

Reuters | Updated: 27-12-2023 01:11 IST | Created: 27-12-2023 01:07 IST
Soccer-Ratcliffe calls for Man United supporters to be patient

Jim Ratcliffe has asked Manchester United's supporters for "time and patience" to bring the glory days back to Old Trafford after the British billionaire struck a deal to take a minority stake in the Premier League club.

Ratcliffe will take a 25% stake in United and pledged to invest $300 million in the club to try to revive their fortunes. The deal is subject to a regulatory sign-off. United have not won the league since 2013 and although there is hope Ratcliffe can turn things around when he is given the responsibility of football operations, the 71-year-old said there was no quick fix.

"I believe we can bring sporting success on the pitch to complement the undoubted commercial success that the club has enjoyed," Ratcliffe said in an open letter to the Manchester United Supporters Trust. "It will require time and patience alongside rigour and the highest level of professional management.

"You are ambitious for Manchester United and so are we. There are no guarantees in sport, and change can inevitably take time but we are in it for the long term." United have fallen to eighth in the standings after eight defeats in 18 games this season.

"There's a feeling that a full takeover would have been preferable clearly, and so there's some concern about that, and is this just the new limbo that we get into?" Duncan Drasdo, the CEO of Manchester United Supporters Trust, said before Tuesday's game against Aston Villa at Old Trafford.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus Open gets first OxygenOS 14 Open Beta: Check details

OnePlus Open gets first OxygenOS 14 Open Beta: Check details

 India
2
MedTech Mitra giving young talents final shape to research, knowledge, logic: Dr Mandaviya

MedTech Mitra giving young talents final shape to research, knowledge, logic...

 India
3
Stock market resumes trading after Christmas break with positive momentum

Stock market resumes trading after Christmas break with positive momentum

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Robert Saleh, GM Joe Douglas to return in 2024: Chief RB Isiah Pacheco exits with concussion and more

Sports News Roundup: Robert Saleh, GM Joe Douglas to return in 2024: Chief R...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023