Sports News Roundup: Lamar Jackson new MVP favorite as Brock Purdy plummets; Ratcliffe could be forced to divest ManU stake under some conditions NBA-Morant named Player of the Week in return from suspension and more

Lamar Jackson new MVP favorite as Brock Purdy plummets

The NFL's Most Valuable Player race took the primetime stage on Christmas night, and Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson put together a performance that vaulted the 2019 award winner into the driver's seat. Jackson passed for 252 yards with a pair of touchdowns and also led the Ravens with 45 rushing yards in leading Baltimore to a 33-19 victory at San Francisco. Meanwhile, previous MVP favorite Brock Purdy suffered the worst outing of his young career, throwing four interceptions.

Ratcliffe could be forced to divest ManU stake under some conditions

Manchester United said it could coerce Jim Ratcliffe under certain circumstances to divest his ownership in the British soccer club at least 18 months after the billionaire closes his acquisition of a 25% stake in the company. It made the disclosure in a regulatory filing on Tuesday, but did not specify the circumstances.

Bowl roundup: Jason Bean (6 TDs) lifts Kansas past UNLV

Kansas survived a second-half comeback by UNLV in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, overcoming three turnovers and 18 penalties for a 49-36 win on Tuesday. Jason Bean threw three interceptions but also had a Kansas bowl-record six touchdown passes and 449 yards through the air. Lawrence Arnold (six receptions, 132 yards) and Luke Grimm (four receptions, 160 yards) each had three touchdown catches.

Clemson streaks into Gator Bowl clash with Kentucky

Clemson is accustomed to playing on big stages, but falling short of double-digit victories for the first time since 2010 has ramifications. The No. 22 Tigers weren't in the College Football Playoff mix nor were they a candidate for one of the major bowls, yet they do get the opportunity to finish the season with a fifth consecutive victory when they battle Kentucky in the Gator Bowl on Friday in Jacksonville, Fla.

Browns place QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson on IR

The Cleveland Browns placed rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson on injured reserve Tuesday and ruled out kicker Dustin Hopkins for Thursday's game against the visiting New York Jets. PJ Walker was signed to the active roster to replace Thompson-Robinson, who is nursing a hip injury. Walker will back up Joe Flacco on Thursday as the Browns (10-5) bid for their fourth consecutive victory.

NBA roundup: Nets tag Pistons with record 27th straight loss

Cameron Johnson scored 24 points and the visiting Brooklyn Nets beat the Pistons 118-112 on Tuesday night as Detroit set a single-season NBA record with its 27th consecutive loss. Detroit's 27-game losing streak tops the runs of futility of the 2010-11 Cleveland Cavaliers and 2013-14 Philadelphia 76ers, who each lost 26 straight.

Report: Jays close to re-signing OF Kevin Kiermaier

The Toronto Blue Jays reportedly are close to re-signing free agent center fielder Kevin Kiermaier. MLB Network said the two sides are nearing agreement on a one-year, $10 million deal.

Season over for Cardinals DL Jonathan Ledbetter (knee)

Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Jonathan Ledbetter will miss the final two games of the season with a knee injury. Head coach Jonathan Gannon confirmed the status of Ledbetter on Tuesday.

NBA-Morant named Player of the Week in return from suspension

Memphis guard Ja Morant was named Western Conference Player of the Week by the NBA on Tuesday after returning from a 25-game suspension to lead the Grizzlies to three straight wins.

Morant's first game of the season came against the New Orleans Pelicans on Dec. 19, where the 24-year-old scored 34 points including a game-winning floater at the buzzer to complete a 24-point comeback.

