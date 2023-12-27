Odisha: Tennis player Debasis Sahoo receives Ekalabya Puraskar
Tennis player Debasis Sahoo was awarded the Ekalabya Puraskar, one of the most prestigious sports awards of Odisha, for his performance at both national and international levels.
A citation, trophy and Rs 5 lakh in cash were handed over to Sahoo by legendary cricketer Madan Lal at a programme organised by Indian Metals Public Charitable Trust (IMPaCT) here on Wednesday.
Sahoo's performance between April 2021 and March this year was judged for the award.
Besides, athlete Bapi Hansda and weightlifter Jyoshna Sabar were also honoured with a citation and Rs 1 lakh cash awards each.
Ekalabya Puraskar is given every year to young sportspersons of Odisha in recognition of their outstanding performance in the preceding two years.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bapi Hansda
- Madan Lal
- Odisha
- Rs 5
- Rs 1
- Sahoo
- Indian
- Jyoshna Sabar
- Debasis Sahoo
- Ekalabya Puraskar
ALSO READ
"With current service, we are extending to Indian public, visas can be issued in very short time": German envoy
'Our challenge in this extraordinarily difficult time is to strike the right balance': Indian Amb Kamboj
Indian-American venture capitalist urges India to reduce rules, regulations for startups
Indian manufacturing market has the potential to reach US$ 1 trillion by 2025-26, Gujarat is poised to become India's foremost manufacturing powerhouse: Colliers
Karnataka approves Foxconn's additional investment proposal worth Rs 13,911 crore