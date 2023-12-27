Left Menu

"We knew it would be a tough job...": Pochettino ahead of Chelsea's upcoming PL match

Ahead of Chelsea's Premier League (PL) match against Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge on Thursday, the Blue's manager Mauricio Pochettino said that the upcoming game would be tough.

Mauricio Pochettino (Photo: Chelsea/X).
Ahead of Chelsea FC's Premier League (PL) match against Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge on Thursday, the Blue's manager Mauricio Pochettino said that the upcoming game would be tough. While speaking at the pre-match press conference, Pochettino said that injuries and suspensions ahead of their game against Crystal Palace made it worse for them.

"We knew it would be a tough job, but the injuries and suspensions have made it worse. Too many important players out, too many circumstances from the beginning of the season not in our hands. That is the problem. That makes us disappointed and frustrated, but it's a challenge," Pochettino was quoted by Chelsea FC's official website as saying. The head coach added that their performance at the start of the season was not bad but still, they are not in a better place on the PL points table.

"The performance from the beginning of the season is not bad. We could have said it's very good, but in terms of competing we are at the bottom. That is why we are not in a better position in the table," he added. He added that it's important for the players to take the pressure of playing for Chelsea since they have a young squad.

"It's important to see how the players can cope with the pressure of playing for Chelsea. We have experienced players but a young squad that needs to feel the Premier League," he added. Pochettino's side are not at their form in the league since in their previous five games, they could only seal one win. Chelsea stand in the 11th place on the PL standings with 22 points after winning 6 of their total 18 matches. (ANI)

