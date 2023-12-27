Services' Jaismine, Arundhati strike gold, world champion Saweety Boora defends her National title

Commonwealth Games medallist Jaismine Lamboria toiled hard for her maiden senior National Championships title as she eked out a contentious split decision win over Olympian Simranjit Kaur here on Wednesday.

After the three rounds, the experienced Simranjit, who is a two-time Asian Championship medallist and a Worlds bronze winner, had won the 60kg bout 3-2 at the Gautam Buddh University Indoor Stadium.

But as per the rules, every 3-2 split verdict goes for review and the two reviewers ruled in favour of Jaismine, who took the gold with a 4-3 decision much to the disappointment of Simranjit. ''I didn't like this bout because the decision wasn't fair. I never say anything about my bout but today was very unfair,'' a disappointed Simranjit said after the bout.

The Punjab boxer dictated the terms, as she efficiently landed a combination of hooks and jabs on Jaismine, who had no answers to the onslaught.

In the second round, Jaismine, representing Services Sports Control Board (SSCB), tried to attack but Simranjit's defense was on point as she landed some counter-attacking hooks. Jaismine, who was unable to use her height advantage, kept throwing straight jabs at Simranjeet but without much success as the seasoned boxer evaded the punches. In the third round, both boxers looked spent but Jaismine, who was adjudged the best boxer, had a point to prove. She looked a tad more impressive as she managed to land some blows.

''I'm very happy because this is my first senior nationals gold medal,'' Jaismine said.

Both Jaismine and Simranjit will head to the national camp where they will undergo a two-week assessment to be selected for the Olympic qualifiers in February. The 60kg and the 66kg are the only two weight classes where India has yet to secure a quota for the Paris Games 2024.

Former Youth World Champion Services' Arundhati Choudhary, who has dropped down from the 75kg weight class, defeated another former Youth World Champion Assam's Ankushita Boro 5-0 to take the 66kg crown.

Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) was named the best team with its boxers taking home eight medals, including five golds. While Usa Nagishetty was adjudged the best coach.

RSPBs' Anamika (50kg), who was last year's runner-up, Jyoti (52kg), Shiksha (54kg), Sonia Lather (57kg)and Nupur (+81kg) all won gold medals in their respective weight categories. Haryana finished runners-up with reigning World Champion Saweety Boora (81kg), who defended her title, two-time Asian Championships gold medallist Pooja Rani, Gitika (48kg), Prachi (63kg) clinching gold medals. Over 300 Indian boxers competed across 12 weight categories at the seventh edition of the women's national boxing championships.

