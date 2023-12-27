Left Menu

Jaipur Pink Panthers came from behind to draw 32-32 against Dabang Delhi

Delhi continued their dominance and got a second ALL OUT in the 17th minute to lead 20-10.The Pink Panthers star raider Arjun Deshwal could not manage a single touchpoint in the first half, while Dabang Delhi defenders enjoyed a 100 per cent tackle rate and led 23-11 at the break.Ashu took over the raiding responsibilities in injured Naveens absence and did well on his part, but Pink Panthers upped the tempo in the second half.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 27-12-2023 21:41 IST | Created: 27-12-2023 21:41 IST
Jaipur Pink Panthers came from behind to draw 32-32 against Dabang Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

Dabang Delhi and defending champions Jaipur Pink Panthers played out a nail-biting 32-32 draw in a Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 match here on Wednesday. Ashu Malik was the star for Dabang Delhi with seven raid points.

Dabang Delhi dominated the proceedings and it took them only eight minutes to inflict the first ALL OUT. The defence collectively pounced on Ajith Kumar and the side soared to a 10-4 lead. Delhi continued their dominance and got a second ALL OUT in the 17th minute to lead 20-10.

The Pink Panthers' star raider Arjun Deshwal could not manage a single touchpoint in the first half, while Dabang Delhi defenders enjoyed a 100 per cent tackle rate and led 23-11 at the break.

Ashu took over the raiding responsibilities in injured Naveen's absence and did well on his part, but Pink Panthers upped the tempo in the second half. Arjun picked up a handful of bonus points, while Ankush showcased one of the best defensive performances of the season. Operating from the left corner, Ankush brought the Pink Panthers within six points of the Delhi side when he executed a perfect tackle on Manjeet. That tackle saw him complete a High 5 and the scoreline read 26-20 in Delhi's favour with 10 minutes to go.

Arjun saved his best for the final few minutes as he got multiple raid points before deploying a superb ankle hold on Vishal Bhardwaj to inflict an ALL OUT. With little over five minutes left, the Pink Panthers trailed by three points at 29-26.

Arjun then got a touch on Manjeet a minute later to level the scores at 29-29 and the Pink Panthers made a remarkable comeback to erase a 13-point deficit. It appeared like Delhi would sneak away with a narrow win, but an error from Vikrant, who stepped out of bounds before making a tackle, in the dying stages of the game saw the Panthers get a point and level the scores.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-Kenya rights groups say move to block phone fraud is surveillance

FEATURE-Kenya rights groups say move to block phone fraud is surveillance

 Global
2
Samsung launches Galaxy A15 5G and Galaxy A25 5G smartphones in India

Samsung launches Galaxy A15 5G and Galaxy A25 5G smartphones in India

 India
3
Ecoil Secures INR 3 Cr in Funding Round Led by The Chennai Angels

Ecoil Secures INR 3 Cr in Funding Round Led by The Chennai Angels

 India
4
Private sector must come forth to supply ‘Make in India’ Doppler radars: Rijiju

Private sector must come forth to supply ‘Make in India’ Doppler radars: Rij...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023