Telugu Yoddhas register dominating win over Rajasthan Warriors in Ultimate Kho Kho Season 2

Telugu Yoddhas showcased a complete performance to register the second win in Ultimate Kho Kho (UKK) Season 2 as they defeated Rajasthan Warriors 38-28 by a big margin at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Cuttack on Wednesday. According to a release from UKK, Rahul Mandal proved to be the star of the match for Telugu Yoddhas with 10 points. Pratik Waikar and Aditya Ganpule also contributed to the team's victory by staying on the mat for more than 3.95 minutes to earn dream run bonus points during the defence.

Rajasthan Warriors took a dream run bonus point early on in the first turn before Telugu Yoddhas fought back valiantly and claimed 18 points while chasing. The Yoddhas showcased the same determination when they switched to defence as they earned two dream run bonus points, allowing Rajasthan to grab only 12 points.

Telugu Yoddhas began the second inning on a positive note and took a significant lead after scoring 18 points in the third turn. Rajasthan earned a dream run bonus point, but they failed to surpass Telugu's score in the last turn and only managed to secure 14 points.

Rajasthan Warriors will now take on Chennai Quick Guns on Friday, while Telugu Yoddhas will go up against table-toppers Gujarat Giants. (ANI)

