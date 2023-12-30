Left Menu

Deepti snares five wickets as India stop Australia at 258/8

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-12-2023 17:10 IST | Created: 30-12-2023 17:10 IST
All-rounder Deepti Sharma took a five-wicket haul but Indian fielders failed to deliver as Australia rallied to post 258/8 in the second women's ODI here on Saturday.

Despite Deepti's spectacular performance which saw her register figures of the 5/38, India were sloppy in the field, dropping as many as eight catches.

Pooja Vastrakar, Shreyanka Patil and Sneh Rana picked a wicket each.

Opener Phoebe Litchfield (63) and Ellyse Perry (50) scored half centuries for Australia while Alana King played a vital 28-run knock towards the end.

India trail the three-match series 0-1.

Brief Scores: Australia: 258/8 in 50 overs (Phoebe Litchfield 63, Ellyse Perry 50; Deepti Sharma 5/38).

