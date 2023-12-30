Left Menu

Australia score 258/8 against India in 2nd ODI; Deepti bags five wickets

Deepti Sharma's five-wicket haul helped India restrict Australia women at 258/8 in the second ODI match in Mumbai on Saturday

ANI | Updated: 30-12-2023 18:28 IST | Created: 30-12-2023 18:28 IST
Team India. (Picture: BCCI Women Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Deepti Sharma's five-wicket haul helped India restrict Australia women at 258/8 in the second ODI match in Mumbai on Saturday. Australia won the toss and decided to bat first in match being played at the Wankhede Stadium.

India's fielding was sloppy as they dropped several catches and this helped Australia keep the scoreboard moving and put up a challenging total. Aussie opener Phoebe Litchfield (63 runs from 98 balls) and Ellyse Perry (50 runs from 47 balls) played crucial knocks to help the team lay a steady foundation.

Unbeaten knocks from Alana King (28* runs from 17 balls) and Kim Garth (11* runs from 10 balls) helped Australia reach 258/8. In the final over of the inning, King slammed two sixes against pacer Pooja Vastrakar.

Deepti bagged five wickets in her 10-over spell and conceded 38 runs. Pooja, Shreyanka Patil, and Sneh Rana picked up one wicket each. Brief score: Australia Women 258/8 (Phoebe Litchfield 63(98), Ellyse Perry 50(47), Alana King 28*(17); Deepti Sharma 5-38) vs India Women. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

