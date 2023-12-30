Left Menu

Uncapped cricketer Neil Brand set to lead South Africa in two-match Test series against New Zealand

South Africa named uncapped batter Neil Brand as skipper for their upcoming two-match Test series against New Zealand which kicks off on February 4.

South Africa team (Photo: Proteas Men/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

South Africa named uncapped batter Neil Brand as skipper for their upcoming two-match Test series against New Zealand which kicks off on February 4. The left-handed batter will become the first player since former Kiwi cricketer Lee Germon in 1995 to lead an international men's team on his Test debut.

The 27-year-old batter has played 51 first-class matches, amassing 2906 runs at an average of 39.27 and with his slow left-arm orthodox spin he has claimed 72 wickets. The changes have been imposed due to the SA20 and the Test series being held simultaneously where most of the contracted Test players will feature.

Keegan Petersen, Zubayr Hamza and David Bedingham, who made his Test debut last week, are the only players in the squad who are also a part of the Cape Town Test against India. A total of six uncapped players have been named in the squad with Duanne Olivier being the most experienced.

"Firstly I would like to congratulate the players that will be going on a Proteas tour for the first time," Test head coach Shukri Conrad said as quoted from ICC. "It is a real honour to represent your country, so they should savour the moment. The players picked for this tour have every chance of challenging New Zealand and we have full confidence they will do exactly that when we arrive for the first Test match at Mount Maunganui," Conrad said.

"Most of these guys participated in the recent 'A' series against West Indies where they showed that they have what it takes against players of international calibre. That experience will no doubt leave them in a better position for what we expect to be a testing series in New Zealand," Conrad added. South Africa Test squad: Neil Brand (captain), David Bedingham, Ruan de Swardt, Clyde Fortuin, Zubayr Hamza, Tshepo Moreki, Mihlali Mpongwana, Duanne Olivier, Dane Paterson, Keegan Petersen, Dane Piedt, Raynard van Tonder, Shaun von Berg, and Khaya Zondo. (ANI)

