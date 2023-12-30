Left Menu

Telugu Yoddhas look to get back to winning ways, to take on Odisha Juggernauts

Telugu Yoddhas will be aiming to get back to the winning ways when they take on the defending champions Odisha Juggernauts in the ongoing Ultimate Kho Kho (UKK) Season 2 on Sunday, while Rajasthan Warriors will continue their hunt for the maiden win against Mumbai Khiladis at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Cuttack

ANI | Updated: 30-12-2023 19:48 IST | Created: 30-12-2023 19:48 IST
Telugu Yoddhas look to get back to winning ways, to take on Odisha Juggernauts
Players in action. (Picture: UKK). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Telugu Yoddhas will be aiming to get back to the winning ways when they take on the defending champions Odisha Juggernauts in the ongoing Ultimate Kho Kho (UKK) Season 2 on Sunday, while Rajasthan Warriors will continue their hunt for the maiden win against Mumbai Khiladis at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Cuttack. Telugu Yoddhas faced a crushing defeat against table toppers Gujarat Giants in their last match and are currently sitting in the fourth position in the table with six points from four games. Captain of Telugu Yoddhas Pratik Waikar stated that they will be focused on not repeating the mistakes they made in the game against Gujarat.

"We did well against Gujarat in the first innings and applied our plan perfectly but things went downhill after I got out during defending. Our team gave away a lot of fouls and we will work on it, so, we do not repeat the same mistakes in the next match against Odisha" commented Waikar, according to a UKK release. On the other hand, Rajasthan Warriors are still searching for their first team in the league after narrowly going down against Chennai Quick Guns in their previous game. Prajwal KH won four points in the last game and termed every upcoming contest as a do-or-die match.

Prajwal said, "We have six matches in hand and every match is a do-or-die for us from here on in the league. So, we will try to go on the mat with the right combination to do better in defence and register victories." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Year Ender 2023: PM Modi's diplomatic triumphs elevate India's global stature

Year Ender 2023: PM Modi's diplomatic triumphs elevate India's global statur...

 India
2
India-UAE ties transcend to multilateral level in 2023

India-UAE ties transcend to multilateral level in 2023

 United Arab Emirates
3
AI predicts influence of microplastics on soil: Study

AI predicts influence of microplastics on soil: Study

 United States
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023