Australia beat India by 3 runs, win series
Australia eked out a three-run win over India in the second women's ODI to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series here on Saturday.
Opting to bat, the tourists rallied to post 258/8 on the back of opener Phoebe Litchfield's 63 and Ellyse Perry's 50 despite Deepti Sharma's five-wicket haul.
In reply, Richa Ghosh scored a valiant 96 but the Australians tightened the screws to limit India to 255/8.
Annabel Sutherland (3/47) snared three wickets including that of Richa.
Earlier, despite Deepti's spectacular performance which saw her register figures of 5/38, India were sloppy in the field, dropping as many as seven catches.
Pooja Vastrakar, Shreyanka Patil and Sneh Rana picked a wicket each.
Alana King played a vital 28-run knock towards the end for Australia.
Brief Scores: Australia: 258/8 in 50 overs (Phoebe Litchfield 63, Ellyse Perry 50; Deepti Sharma 5/38) beat India 255 for 8 in 50 overs ( Richa Ghosh 96, Jemimah Rodrigues 44; Annabel Sutherland 3/47 )
