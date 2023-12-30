Left Menu

Australia beat India by 3 runs, win series

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-12-2023 21:31 IST | Created: 30-12-2023 21:31 IST
Australia beat India by 3 runs, win series
  • Country:
  • India

Australia eked out a three-run win over India in the second women's ODI to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series here on Saturday.

Opting to bat, the tourists rallied to post 258/8 on the back of opener Phoebe Litchfield's 63 and Ellyse Perry's 50 despite Deepti Sharma's five-wicket haul.

In reply, Richa Ghosh scored a valiant 96 but the Australians tightened the screws to limit India to 255/8.

Annabel Sutherland (3/47) snared three wickets including that of Richa.

Earlier, despite Deepti's spectacular performance which saw her register figures of 5/38, India were sloppy in the field, dropping as many as seven catches.

Pooja Vastrakar, Shreyanka Patil and Sneh Rana picked a wicket each.

Alana King played a vital 28-run knock towards the end for Australia.

Brief Scores: Australia: 258/8 in 50 overs (Phoebe Litchfield 63, Ellyse Perry 50; Deepti Sharma 5/38) beat India 255 for 8 in 50 overs ( Richa Ghosh 96, Jemimah Rodrigues 44; Annabel Sutherland 3/47 )

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Year Ender 2023: PM Modi's diplomatic triumphs elevate India's global stature

Year Ender 2023: PM Modi's diplomatic triumphs elevate India's global statur...

 India
2
India-UAE ties transcend to multilateral level in 2023

India-UAE ties transcend to multilateral level in 2023

 United Arab Emirates
3
AI predicts influence of microplastics on soil: Study

AI predicts influence of microplastics on soil: Study

 United States
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023