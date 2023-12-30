Left Menu

Chennai Quick Guns beat Mumbai Khiladis in Ultimate Kho Kho Season 2

PTI | Cuttack | Updated: 30-12-2023 22:02 IST | Created: 30-12-2023 22:02 IST
Ramji Kashyap showcased his all-round brilliance on the mat once again as Chennai Quick Guns defeated Mumbai Khiladis 36-31 in the Ultimate Kho Kho here on Saturday.

Kashyap scored 10 points including three skydives during the attack and also stayed on the mat for more than four minutes to earn crucial dream run bonus points for the winning side.

Chasing first, Mumbai Khiladis began the contest on a positive note and earned a total of 16 points. However, Chennai also managed to earn a dream run bonus point that helped them increase their lead in the following turn.

They claimed 18 points before the end of the first inning courtesy of a startling performance from Kashyap, who won six points during the second turn to put his team in a comfortable position.

Subhasis Santra and Hrushikesh Murchavade notched up eight points while attacking in the third turn as Mumbai Khiladis got 14 points to increase the difference between the teams.

However, Chennai chased the target easily in the last turn to register their third win in the league.

