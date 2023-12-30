Soccer-Zambia's 2012 hero Sunzu back for Cup of Nations finals

Defender Stoppila Sunzu, who netted the decisive penalty when Zambia won the African Cup of Nations in 2012, returns for the next edition of the tournament after being named as one of the 27 players in his country's squad for next month's tournament in the Ivory Coast.

Sunzu's kick handed Zambia an 8-7 win on spot kicks over the heavily fancied Ivory Coast in the 2012 final in Libreville. He is one of only two players named on Saturday by coach Avram Grant who has previous finals experience. Iraq-based Roderick Kabwe was also in the squad on their last appearance in 2015 but Zambia have since missed out on three successive editions, failing to qualify for the 2017, 2019 and 2021 editions of the tournament.

Zambia take on the Democratic Republic of Congo in their opening game in San Pedro on Jan. 17 and also meet Tanzania and Morocco in Group F. Their squad heads for Saudi Arabia on Monday for their preparations where they will meet Cameroon in a friendly warm-up game.

Squad: Goalkeepers: Lawrence Mulenga (Power Dynamos), Francis Mwansa (Green Buffaloes), Toaster Nsabata (Zesco United)

Defenders: Dominic Chanda (Power Dynamos), Benedict Chepeshi (Red Arrows), Roderick Kabwe (Zakho), Gift Mphande (Hapoel Rishon Lezion), Frankie Musonda (Ayr United), Tandi Mwape (TP Mazembe), Zephaniah Phiri (Prison Leopards), Stoppilla Sunzu (Jinan Xingzhou) Midfielders: Emmanuel Banda (HNK Rijeka), Rally Bwalya (Sekhukhune United), Miguel Chaiwa (Young Boys Berne), Clatous Chama (Simba), Edward Chilufya (Hacken), Kings Kangwa (Red Star Belgrade), Kelvin Kapumbu (Zesco United), Golden Mafwenta (MFK Vyskov), Kelvin Mubanga (Zesco United), Frederick Mulambia (Power Dynamos), Lubambo Musonda (Silkeborg), Switzerland), Benson Sakala (Mlada Boleslav)

Forwards: Lameck Banda (Lecce), Patson Daka (Leicester City), Kennedy Musonda (Young Africans), Fashion Sakala (Al Fayha).

