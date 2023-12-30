Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Swiatek off to flying start as Poland beat Brazil in United Cup

Iga Swiatek put down a marker for 2024 as the world number one thumped Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-2 6-2 in the United Cup mixed team tournament on Saturday before Hubert Hurkacz handed Poland an unassailable 2-0 lead against Brazil. Swiatek ended last season with 11 straight wins to lift the China Open and WTA Finals trophies and reclaim the top spot from Aryna Sabalenka, and she showed no signs of rust against Haddad Maia in a rematch of their French Open semi-final.

Soccer-FIFA suspends new agent rules worldwide until case in Europe settled

FIFA has temporarily suspended its new agent regulations (FFAR) worldwide until the European Court of Justice gives its decision following injunctions against implementing some of the new rules, world soccer's governing body said on Saturday. Agents have been at loggerheads with FIFA after they lost an appeal in July to block new regulations that would cap their transfer commissions and introduce exams that agents must pass to secure a licence.

Sabres bring struggling power play into matchup with Jackets

If the Buffalo Sabres hope to emerge from their season-long slump, they will need to improve on their power play. The Sabres are tied for 26th in the NHL with the man advantage heading into their Saturday evening matchup against the visiting Columbus Blue Jackets.

Capitals, Predators look to get back on track

The visiting Nashville Predators and the Washington Capitals will attempt to snap losing streaks when they face off on Saturday night in the second game of back-to-back sets for both teams. Nashville carries a three-game losing streak (0-2-1) into the contest but secured one point in a 5-4 overtime setback at Detroit on Friday. Washington, meanwhile, dropped its third game in a row (0-2-1) with a 5-1 loss to the New York Islanders on Friday.

Tennis-Osaka growing in confidence as Brisbane comeback nears

Former world number one Naomi Osaka said she was feeling more confident in her own skin and enjoying interactions with fellow players ahead of her much-awaited return to tennis at next week's Brisbane International after 15 months out. Osaka captured four Grand Slam titles, including two at the Australian Open, before taking a break to prioritise her mental health after skipping the 2021 French Open and later revealed that she had been battling depression and anxiety for years.

Motor racing-Former Indy winner De Ferran dies of heart attack aged 56

Former Indianapolis 500 winner Gil de Ferran has died at the age of 56 after suffering a heart attack while racing in Florida, the Brazilian Automobile Confederation (CBA) said late on Friday. The 2003 Indy winner, who also worked in Formula One as a consultant with McLaren after a stint as sporting director, fell ill at a private motor racing club in Opa-locka, Florida, the CBA said.

Tennis-'Reborn' Raducanu aiming to reignite career on injury return

Britain's Emma Raducanu said she feels "reborn" as the former U.S. Open champion prepares to return to action at next week's Auckland Classic following ankle and wrist surgeries. The 21-year-old missed much of 2023 after operations on both wrists and an ankle but will return to Auckland with a protected ranking a year after she exited the tournament in tears having rolled her ankle during a second round match.

NHL roundup: Roope Hintz caps hat trick with OT winner for Stars

Roope Hintz scored the overtime winner to complete a hat trick as the host Dallas Stars edged the Chicago Blackhawks 5-4 on Friday. Hintz tipped a Jason Robertson pass past Petr Mrazek with 7.9 seconds left in the extra frame for his 14th goal of the season. Joe Pavelski and Jamie Benn each scored and added an assist while Scott Wedgewood made 25 saves for Dallas, which has won eight of its last nine games (8-1-0) against the Blackhawks.

Knicks hope to slow Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers

The New York Knicks knew they would be challenged on defense during a three-game trip that includes clashes against the highest-scoring teams in each conference. But New York's offense has been problematic, too.

NBA roundup: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder down Nuggets

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 40 points, including 17 in the third quarter, Chet Holmgren finished with 24 points and the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Denver Nuggets 119-93 on Friday night. Josh Giddy scored 12 points and Jalen Williams had 11 points and nine assists for Oklahoma City, which has won three straight overall and beat Denver for the second time in two weeks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)