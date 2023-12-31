Soccer-Adversity has strengthened A-League table-topping Victory claims Popovic

Melbourne Victory coach Tony Popovic praised his club's ability to bounce back from a damaging bout of high-profile fan violence 12 months ago to end the year on top of the A-League standings.

Victory's reputation was tarnished in December 2022 when a pitch invasion during a derby match with Melbourne City resulted in goalkeeper Tom Glover being hit in the face with a metal bucket and officials abandoning the game. The club was handed a A$450,000 fine by football authorities as well as a suspended 10-point deduction following the incident, which garnered global headlines days after Australia's national team had reached the knockout rounds of the World Cup.

The episode was a low point in a dismal campaign for the four-times A-League champions, who finished 11th in the 12-team standings to prompt an end-of-season review that Popovic believes has put the club back on track. "Adversity makes you stronger," Popovic told reporters, after a 2-0 win over Adelaide United on Saturday ensured Victory would go into the New Year at the A-League summit.

"You become tough, hardened from tough experiences and that's what we went through as a football club in a very difficult period. But we've come out the other side with renewed energy. "It started straight after the season finished with a real vision and goal of what we wanted to achieve as a club and change the narrative, get people speaking about Victory in a positive manner."

Victory's form so far this season has had the desired effect, with Popovic's outfit the only remaining unbeaten team in the division. Saturday's win at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium came via late goals from Zinedine Machach and Bruno Fornaroli, leaving Victory ahead of Wellington Phoenix on goal difference.

"It is a special club," said Popovic. "We had a clear vision and a goal to be competing and challenging for honours that this famous club always does. That's been our goal. "We still haven't achieved that. Yes, we're top but it's only 10 games in. But we're on track as a football club and what's great is that everyone in the changing room, everyone in the heirarchy, understands that there's a lot of work to do.

"We enjoy these little moments, you have to, it's special and we'll reflect with fondness how it's finished and know that 2024's a big year and without the sacrifice and hard work no one gives you anything in this league. You have to earn it. "Where we are now, we've earnt. We want more of it, but we understand we will have to work hard for it. We're willing to do that to give ourselves a chance."

