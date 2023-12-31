Skipper Maninder, coach Baskaran ready for Gujarat Giants battle as Bengal Warriors look to bounce back

The Bengal Warriors start the Noida leg of the Pro Kabaddi League season 10 with a match of exciting proportions against the Gujarat Giants at the Noida Indoor Stadium on Saturday. The side is ready for the challenge that will be presented by the Giants, and skipper Maninder Singh is sure that 'Josh' in the team is very high for the battle ahead.

"The Josh in the team is very good. The practice is going on very well and we are prepared for the next match against the Gujarat Giants. Both the teams are very good, so the responsibility to win is on both sides. But when you face players like Fazel (Atrachali) and Sonu (Jaglan), there are plans that the team makes," said the star raider. His confidence in the team was echoed by head coach K Baskaran, who explained that the team works their strategies and plans meticulously, ahead of a high-level encounter such as this. "When you play teams like Gujarat, we have to maintain the players' fitness levels, agility and competitiveness. We analyse every possible situation and player and prepare our plans accordingly."

"Each player in an opposition team has a unique profile as to how they function on the mat. And we have to prepare in such a way that all our bases are covered because one mistake can change the momentum in such a game. And while we keep an eye on the opponents, we also work very hard to ensure we are executing our plans properly, and being the best version of ourselves. That way we are confident of our abilities, and it helps us stay motivated as well," he added. The legendary coach also lauded the management of new owners Capri Sports. "Excellent management from the Capri team. When they came the first time, they encouraged us and motivated us all the way. They gave us only one mantra ' We should play our own game. Don't think about the result, win or lose, don't think about that. We have to give full 100 per cent dedication, with team spirit and that is enough.' They are very helpful and we will do better for the team," shared an excited coach, Baskaran.

Adding to this, skipper Maninder also shrugged off any sort of pressure on the shoulders of his players and himself, given the many years that he has been a part of this sport. "As we are experienced players and we have played this game for a very long time. There is no pressure, especially in such big matches. We need to give the younger players more chances to raid as well," he concluded. (ANI)

