Jamshedpur FC appoint Khalid Jamil as head coach

Jamshedpur FC announced the appointment of Khalid Jamil as their head coach on Sunday. Jamil will start on his journey with the 'Men of Steel', starting with the Kalinga Super Cup in January, followed by the remainder of matches of the Indian Super League (ISL) season. "I welcome Khalid Jamil, a coach with thorough experience in ISL and I-League. We have everything to play for with the Kalinga Super Cup and half of the ISL remaining. Hence, we believe he has the understanding, experience and track record in Indian Football to build and take us forward, starting with the very next game," Jamshedpur FC CEO, Mukul Choudhari said as quoted by ISL's official website.

Khalid's first engagement in the ISL was with NorthEast United FC where he signed as the Head of Academy in 2019-20. His breakthrough with the club came in 2020-21 when he was hired as the interim head coach for the remainder of the season and he led the Highlanders to the playoffs including a 10-game unbeaten streak. Instead of his performances, Khalid was appointed as their head coach for the 2021-22 season, making him the first Indian permanent head coach of an ISL club. Khalid expressed his delight on signing for Jamshedpur FC. He said, "I want to thank the club management for giving me this opportunity and I feel very excited to join Jamshedpur FC. Our target is to bring Jamshedpur FC in a better position and for that, we all must work hard to bring Jamshedpur on top."

Khalid also had a message for the ever-present and vociferous fans of Jamshedpur and Jharkhand and said, "Keep supporting Jamshedpur FC, we need your support in every match, more than ever." Khalid will be taking charge of the squad immediately as the attention shifts to the Kalinga Super Cup where Jamshedpur FC's first challenge is versus NorthEast United FC in Bhubaneswar on 10th January. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)