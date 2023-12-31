Khelo India Sub-Junior Women's Hockey League: SAI Shakti, Salute Academy register wins

Day 10 of the second Khelo India Sub Junior Women's Hockey League - Phase 1 witnessed the SAI Shakti Team, Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre, SAI Bal Team and Salute Hockey Academy win their respective matches. SAI Shakti Team records comfortable win: In the first match of the day, SAI Shakti Team defeated Khelo India Sports Excellence Centre Chhattisgarh 9-0. Ravina (15', 27', 59') scored a hat-trick, Purnima Yadav (22', 36') scored a brace, while Captain Kajal (12'), Bhavya (25'), Binati Minz (48') and Ruthi Lallawmzuali (54') scored a goal each for SAI Shakti Team.

Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre records convincing win: In the second match of the day, Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre defeated Anantpur Sports Academy 5-0. Payal Sonkar (13', 19', 29') scored a hat-trick for Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre while Sweety Kujur (5') and Sheetal Yadav (32') scored a goal each. SAI Bal Team has it easy: In the third match of the day, SAI Bal Team defeated Jai Bharat Hockey Academy 11-0. Lalpeksangi (2', 4', 30'), Sree Vidya T. (3', 29', 37') and Shanti Horo (35', 54', 59') scored hat-tricks while Tani Shorensangbam (22') and Riya (56') scored a goal each for SAI Bal Team as they went on to win the match clinically.

Salute Hockey Academy overcomes Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy, Bhagta:In the fourth match of the day, Salute Hockey Academy defeated Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy, Bhagta 4-1. Janvi (17') scored the first goal of the game with a field goal early in the second quarter for Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy, Bhagta but a hat-trick from Loveleen (24', 29', 57') and a field goal from Jyoti (47') for Salute Hockey Academy ensured a comfortable victory. (ANI)

