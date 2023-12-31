Left Menu

Soccer-Luton's Lockyer doing well after cardiac arrest, thanks those who saved his life

Luton Town captain Tom Lockyer said on Sunday he was "doing very well" after he suffered a cardiac arrest during a Premier League match at Bournemouth earlier this month. "I would just like to say that I am doing very well and feeling very much myself," the defender wrote on Instagram. "The reason I’m doing so well is all down to the heroic actions of the players, staff, doctors and paramedics.

Reuters | Updated: 31-12-2023 22:15 IST | Created: 31-12-2023 20:32 IST
Soccer-Luton's Lockyer doing well after cardiac arrest, thanks those who saved his life
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels

Luton Town captain Tom Lockyer said on Sunday he was "doing very well" after he suffered a cardiac arrest during a Premier League match at Bournemouth earlier this month. The Wales international was admitted to hospital on Dec. 16 after he collapsed on the field during the 65th minute of the subsequently abandoned match.

He was discharged on Dec. 21 after an ICD (Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator) device was fitted to prevent another cardiac arrest. "I would just like to say that I am doing very well and feeling very much myself," the defender wrote on Instagram.

"The reason I’m doing so well is all down to the heroic actions of the players, staff, doctors and paramedics. I feel thankful that this happened to me surrounded by these heroes. They saved my life. I will never forget what you did for me." Lockyer's post included a picture with the names of the doctors and officials who helped treat him.

"I cannot stress enough how important it is for as many people as possible to know CPR. It literally saves lives, like mine," Lockyer added. Luton returned to action on Dec. 23 with a 1-0 home win over Newcastle United as fans paid tribute to Lockyer in the stadium.

"Seeing the banners at the ground and hearing my name being sung really did mean a lot to me and my family," Lockyer said. "While I’m sad not to be involved, I feel full of pride watching the boys carry on the battle without me. The fighting spirit I’ve seen in the last three games has given me a much needed lift."

The 29-year-old will continue his rehabilitation at home, Luton said in a statement on Dec. 21. "We're so proud to have Locks as our captain and his leadership will continue from the sidelines where his courage will inspire his team mates, colleagues, and supporters," the club added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Judge certifies Johnson & Johnson shareholder class action over talc disclosures; Indonesia to impose new tax on e-cigarettes from Jan 1; US judge allows FTC to temporarily block IQVIA acquisition of DeepIntent and more

Health News Roundup: Judge certifies Johnson & Johnson shareholder class act...

 Global
2
Lookahead to 2024: July to December

Lookahead to 2024: July to December

 Global
3
Data-driven hiring practices, nearly double-digit pay hikes to mark HR ways in 2024

Data-driven hiring practices, nearly double-digit pay hikes to mark HR ways ...

 India
4
Demand uptick, easing inflation in developed mkts to provide silver lining for exports in 2024

Demand uptick, easing inflation in developed mkts to provide silver lining f...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024