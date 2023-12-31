Left Menu

FC Barcelona defender Marcos Alonso to undergo surgery

FC Barcelona confirmed on Sunday that Spanish defender Marcos Alonso will undergo surgery on the problems in the lumbar region of his back that have kept him sidelined in recent weeks.

ANI | Updated: 31-12-2023 22:16 IST | Created: 31-12-2023 20:37 IST
FC Barcelona defender Marcos Alonso to undergo surgery
Marcos Alonso. (Picture: FC Barcelona/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

FC Barcelona confirmed on Sunday that Spanish defender Marcos Alonso will undergo surgery on the problems in the lumbar region of his back that have kept him sidelined in recent weeks. The Catalan club released a statement to give an update on Alonso's injury and said that they will provide further updates on his health after he goes through the surgery.

"Next week, Marcos Alonso is to undergo surgery on the problems in the lumbar region of his back that have kept him sidelined in recent weeks. The club will be making an announcement immediately after to report on how the operation has gone," FC Barcelona stated. The statement also stated Alonso's contribution to the club after he joined them in 2022.

"The left-back has played seven games this season, starting four of them and totalling 301 minutes of playing time. In total, he has made 44 appearances in the Blaugrana jersey and has scored three goals," it added. The Catalan-based club are not in their best form recently, they have won just one game in their previous five fixtures. In a club-friendly match against Mexico's CF America, Barcelona lost by 3-2 on December 22.

In La Liga standings, Barcelona stand in fourth place with 38 after winning 11 of their 18 league games. They will lock horns against Las Palmas in their upcoming fixture in the Spanish league. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Judge certifies Johnson & Johnson shareholder class action over talc disclosures; Indonesia to impose new tax on e-cigarettes from Jan 1; US judge allows FTC to temporarily block IQVIA acquisition of DeepIntent and more

Health News Roundup: Judge certifies Johnson & Johnson shareholder class act...

 Global
2
Lookahead to 2024: July to December

Lookahead to 2024: July to December

 Global
3
Data-driven hiring practices, nearly double-digit pay hikes to mark HR ways in 2024

Data-driven hiring practices, nearly double-digit pay hikes to mark HR ways ...

 India
4
Demand uptick, easing inflation in developed mkts to provide silver lining for exports in 2024

Demand uptick, easing inflation in developed mkts to provide silver lining f...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024