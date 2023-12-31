Left Menu

Telugu Yoddhas clinch last-gasp win over Odisha Juggernauts

PTI | Cuttack | Updated: 31-12-2023 21:31 IST | Created: 31-12-2023 21:31 IST
Telugu Yoddhas clinch last-gasp win over Odisha Juggernauts
Telugu Yoddhas held their nerves in the final 59 seconds to script a thrilling 29-28 win over defending champions Odisha Juggernauts in the Ultimate Kho Kho here on Sunday.

In an evenly-contested match, skipper Pratik Waikar claimed the most points (10) for the winning side.

Also, Aditya Ganpule, Avdhut Patil and Akash Tagore spent more than five minutes on the mat, clinching crucial dream run bonus points for the Yoddhas.

The Juggernauts were defending initially and made a frantic start, gaining three dream run bonus points in the opening turn.

The Yoddhas, however, bagged only 10 points before coming up with a bright performance, especially defensively during the second turn.

The group of Avdhut Patil, Pratik Waikar and Aditya Ganpule collected four dream run bonus points for the Yoddhas.

On the other hand, the Juggernauts could merely scalp only a one-point lead in the opening inning despite having accumulated 12 points during the attack.

The Juggernauts then came up with a dream run bonus point during the third round, which allowed the Yoddhas to achieve 14 points in the attack.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

