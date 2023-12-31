Sports News Roundup: Pistons nip Raptors, end 28-game skid; Ducks hope to slow Connor McDavid, Oilers and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Sabalenka equipped with new mindset to handle pressure of 2024 season

Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka does not expect the new season to be easier despite her breakthrough performances at the Grand Slams in 2023, but the world number two said her fearless approach can help her handle any challenges. Sabalenka claimed her maiden Grand Slam title at Melbourne Park earlier this year and finished runner-up to Coco Gauff at the U.S. Open to briefly top the rankings. She also reached semi finals of the French Open and Wimbledon.

Ducks hope to slow Connor McDavid, Oilers

The Anaheim Ducks were hoping an eight-game homestand would provide the jumpstart they needed to move up the Western Conference playoff standings. However, heading into a Sunday night game with the red-hot Edmonton Oilers, the Ducks have won just one of the first four games of the home sequence.

NBA roundup: Pistons nip Raptors, end 28-game skid

Cade Cunningham scored 30 points and dished out 12 assists as the host Detroit Pistons snapped their record-tying, 28-game losing streak by defeating the Toronto Raptors 129-127 on Saturday. Detroit's skid winds up level for the all-time NBA mark. The Philadelphia 76ers lost 28 straight spanning the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons. Earlier this week, the Pistons broke the NBA record for most consecutive losses in one season.

NHL roundup: Rangers' Artemi Panarin (hat trick) lights up Lightning

Artemi Panarin recorded his sixth career hat trick, Vincent Trocheck notched a goal and three assists and the New York Rangers whipped the host Tampa Bay Lightning 5-1 on Saturday night. In tying his career high with four points, Trocheck had helpers on two of Panarin's goals and Chris Kreider's marker. Trocheck's tally marked his third game-winner of the season for the Rangers, who went 9-5-0 in December. Alexis Lafreniere recorded two assists, while goaltender Igor Shesterkin had 34 saves and recorded his fifth consecutive win.

Tennis-Australian Open 2024 prize money: how much do winners of men's, women's and doubles finals win?

Along with offering a trophy and spot in the tennis history books, the four Grand Slams also provide serious financial incentive for would-be champions. Here is what you need to know about the prize pot on offer at the 2024 Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of the year:

It's a point guard battle as Grizzlies welcome Kings

Point guard stars De'Aaron Fox and Ja Morant go head-to-head for the first time in almost exactly a year when the Sacramento Kings visit the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday night. In the opener of a three-game season series between the Western Conference playoff hopefuls, the Kings and Grizzlies meet for the first time since last Jan. 23, when Sacramento took advantage of Morant's absence to thump the visitors 133-100.

Tennis-Nadal makes long-awaited comeback in Brisbane doubles defeat

Rafa Nadal returned to action for the first time since January at the Brisbane International on Sunday, losing his doubles match but overall showing no obvious after-effects of the hip injury that ruined his year. The 22-time Grand Slam champion, who is gearing up for the Jan. 14-28 Australian Open, sustained the hip problem in his second round loss at Melbourne Park at the start of 2023 and ended his season early after having surgery in June.

Pelicans aim to avenge tourney semifinal loss to Lakers

LeBron James turned 39 years old on Saturday. However, the last time he played against the New Orleans Pelicans, he looked much younger.

Bowl roundup: No. 6 Georgia crushes No. 5 FSU in Orange Bowl

Carson Beck passed for two touchdowns in two quarters and No. 6 Georgia steamrolled No. 5 Florida State 63-3 on Saturday in a record showing at the Orange Bowl in Miami Gardens, Fla. Beck completed 13 of 18 passes for 203 yards before exiting as the Bulldogs won by an Orange Bowl-record 60 points. The previous largest margin of victory was 55 when Alabama routed Syracuse 61-6 on Jan. 1, 1953.

Habs, Lightning lug two-game skids into matchup

On their annual year-end trek to Florida, the Montreal Canadiens will wrap up play in 2023 with a New Year's Eve match against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Coach Martin St. Louis and the Canadiens are pleased to have Juraj Slafkovsky on the trip with them.

