Left Menu

Sarr scores but then goes off with injury in Tottenham''s 3-1 win over Bournemouth in Premier League

Pape Sarr opened the scoring for Tottenham Hotspur in a 3-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Sunday before going off with an injury that could put his African Cup of Nations participation in doubt. Sarr gave the hosts the lead in the ninth minute by rifling a shot into the bottom corner from 18 yards.

PTI | London | Updated: 31-12-2023 22:33 IST | Created: 31-12-2023 22:33 IST
Sarr scores but then goes off with injury in Tottenham''s 3-1 win over Bournemouth in Premier League
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Pape Sarr opened the scoring for Tottenham Hotspur in a 3-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Sunday before going off with an injury that could put his African Cup of Nations participation in doubt. Son Heung-min doubled the lead with his 12th league goal of the season as Spurs rebounded from a 4-2 loss at Brighton on Thursday to move within a point of fourth-place Arsenal. Sarr gave the hosts the lead in the ninth minute by rifling a shot into the bottom corner from 18 yards. But, the Senegal international left the field in tears with an injury in the 32nd, just a couple of weeks before the start of the African Cup. Tottenham then had to wait until the 71st minute for a second goal.

Giovani Lo Celso was the architect with a superb through-ball with the outside of his boot to set up Son, who found the bottom corner.

Richarlison then made the points safe 10 minutes from time when he swept home Brennan Johnson's cross in a carbon copy of his goal against Everton.

Substitute Alex Scott pulled one back for Bournemouth in the 84th minute after a cutback by Marcus Tavernier.

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou also received a boost before the game as Rodrigo Bentancur was fit enough to start, nearly a month ahead of schedule after an injury.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Judge certifies Johnson & Johnson shareholder class action over talc disclosures; Indonesia to impose new tax on e-cigarettes from Jan 1; US judge allows FTC to temporarily block IQVIA acquisition of DeepIntent and more

Health News Roundup: Judge certifies Johnson & Johnson shareholder class act...

 Global
2
Lookahead to 2024: July to December

Lookahead to 2024: July to December

 Global
3
Data-driven hiring practices, nearly double-digit pay hikes to mark HR ways in 2024

Data-driven hiring practices, nearly double-digit pay hikes to mark HR ways ...

 India
4
Demand uptick, easing inflation in developed mkts to provide silver lining for exports in 2024

Demand uptick, easing inflation in developed mkts to provide silver lining f...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024