Arsenal end 2023 with disappointing 2-1 loss against Fulham in Premier League

Arsenal ended 2023 with a disheartening 2-1 defeat against Fulham at Craven Cottage in London on Sunday. Arsenal's Bukayo Saka made the first breakthrough of the game in the early minutes of the game. Martinellu cut inside from the right to Fulham's box and placed a shot, however, it was saved by the opponents' goalkeeper Leno. But Saka attempted a shot from the rebound ball and got the back of the net in the fifth minute of the game.

After conceding the goal, Fulham continued attacking in search of the equaliser. In the 14th minute, Fulham's Jimenez sent Arsenal's keeper scrambling across to make a sharp save after Robinson delivered a low cross from the left flank towards his teammate. However, the home side did not take much time to make the score 1-1. In the 29th minute, Fulham levelled the scoreline from Jimenez's low shot which went past Raya. Following the goal, the Mexican striker bagged his fourth goal of the season.

Before the end of the first half, Martinelli came close to getting the lead. In the 42nd minute, Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard combined on the right side of the box before the Brazilian winger tried with a first-time finish but it just went wide from the left-hand of the post. The scoreline stayed 1-1 during the half-time.

In the 59th minute, Fulham took the lead after Bobby Reid put the ball inside the box following Willian's corner. In the 71st minute, Raya flew to the left side of the post and saved a fierce strike from Fulham's Cairney. Jimenez made an attempt from the rebound ball but it was not enough to beat the keeper.

In the 80th minute, Arsenal's Trossard placed a threatening cross from the left side of the box but Gabriel failed to make contact and place it inside the box to level the scoreline. Meanwhile, Fulham continued their attacks, in the 88th minute, Andreas Pereira rattled the goalpost with his free kick. The score stayed 2-1 till the final whistle of the game, which helped Fulham clinch a home win against Arsenal on Sunday. (ANI)

