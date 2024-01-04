Sports News Roundup: Alperen Sengun puts up 30 as Rockets sink Nets; Browns to rest Joe Flacco, start QB Jeff Driskel at Cincinnati; Zach Wilson's season, perhaps Jets career, over and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Browns to rest Joe Flacco, start QB Jeff Driskel at Cincinnati

Cleveland quarterback Joe Flacco has gone from resting on his couch to resting up for the playoffs. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed that backup Jeff Driskel will start on Sunday at Cincinnati.

Tyrese Haliburton powers Pacers past Bucks

Tyrese Haliburton had 31 points and 12 assists without committing a turnover, and seven Indiana players scored in double figures as the Pacers earned their second win over the Milwaukee Bucks in as many games with a 142-130 decision on Wednesday in Indianapolis. Facing for the fifth time this season and the fourth in fewer than four weeks, Indiana claimed the regular-season series in an at-times testy matchup.

Zach Wilson's season, perhaps Jets career, over

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson remains in concussion protocol and won't play Sunday against the New England Patriots, ending his season and perhaps his career in New York. Head coach Robert Saleh told reporters Wednesday that Wilson remains out, meaning veteran Trevor Siemian is in line to start his third straight game.

Raptors ward off Grizzlies, start 2024 2-0

Immanuel Quickley scored 26 points and Pascal Siakam added 24 as the visiting Toronto Raptors withstood a fourth-quarter charge by the Memphis Grizzlies to pick up a 116-111 win on Wednesday. Scottie Barnes had 20 points and Dennis Schroder had 16 for Toronto, which led by as many as 20 in the third quarter. RJ Barrett finished with 14 points, and Jakob Poeltl chipped in seven points, eight rebounds and five blocks.

Devils double up Capitals, 6-3

Nico Hischier had two goals and an assist for the visiting New Jersey Devils in a 6-3 win against the Washington Capitals on Wednesday. Dawson Mercer and Michael McLeod each scored twice for the Devils, who have won four of their past five games. Nico Daws made 23 saves.

Julius Randle scores 35 as Knicks down Bulls

Julius Randle scored 35 points Wednesday night while Jalen Brunson and Isaiah Hartenstein each posted double-doubles for the host New York Knicks, who pulled away for a 116-100 win over the Chicago Bulls. Randle scored 23 points in the second half for the Knicks, who outscored the Bulls 65-45 over the final two quarters while improving to 2-0 since OG Anunoby joined the team following a blockbuster trade with the Toronto Raptors last weekend.

Cavaliers cruise to 39-point rout of Wizards

Jarrett Allen's dunk just over nine minutes into the game gave Cleveland the lead for good, Max Strus, Donovan Mitchell and Caris LeVert all eclipsed the 20-point mark and the host Cavaliers romped to a 140-101 victory over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night. Cleveland shot 53.5 percent overall and made 47.6 percent of its 3-pointers en route to its season-high point total and largest margin of victory of the campaign.

Jalen Johnson nets 28 to help Hawks end Thunder win streak

Jalen Johnson scored a career-high 28 points, one of four Atlanta players with 20-plus, to help the Hawks hang on to beat visiting Oklahoma City 141-138 on Wednesday and end the Thunder's five-game winning streak. Atlanta led from wire-to-wire and survived a late Oklahoma City rally. The Hawks led by 15 points with 2:27 remaining, but the Thunder cut the lead to three points with 27 seconds left on a bucket by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Zion Williamson helps Pelicans pull away from Wolves

Zion Williamson scored 27 points on 11-for-15 shooting, and the New Orleans Pelicans pulled away for a 117-106 win over the host Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night in Minneapolis. C.J. McCollum tallied 24 points on 8-for-16 shooting for New Orleans, which won its fourth game in a row. Brandon Ingram scored 19 points, and Herbert Jones finished with 16 points.

Alperen Sengun puts up 30 as Rockets sink Nets

Alperen Sengun scored 30 points, Fred VanVleet added 21 and the Houston Rockets turned a third-quarter rally into a 112-101 victory over the visiting Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday. Sengun found success with early attacks against the Nets' defense to combat early double-teams, while VanVleet drilled six 3-pointers and doled out 10 assists. Jalen Green added 14 points and eight rebounds for Houston, which sent the Nets to their fifth consecutive loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)