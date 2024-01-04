Sports News Roundup: Surging Clippers never trail in win over Suns; Jalen Johnson nets 28 to help Hawks end Thunder win streak; Jazz win back-and-forth OT battle with Pistons and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Surging Clippers never trail in win over Suns

Paul George recorded 33 points and seven rebounds and Kawhi Leonard added 30 points and eight boards to lead the Los Angeles Clippers to a wire-to-wire 131-122 victory over the host Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night. James Harden had 22 points and 11 assists for Los Angeles, which has won 13 of its past 15 games. The Clippers have won each of the last 11 games played by Leonard.

Auston Matthews' OT goal propels Maple Leafs past Ducks

Auston Matthews scored the overtime winner to give the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs a 2-1 comeback victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday. John Tavares also scored for the Maple Leafs, who won the first two outings in a three-game California road trip. Goaltender Martin Jones made 27 saves to net his second victory in as many nights.

Raptors ward off Grizzlies, start 2024 2-0

Immanuel Quickley scored 26 points and Pascal Siakam added 24 as the visiting Toronto Raptors withstood a fourth-quarter charge by the Memphis Grizzlies to pick up a 116-111 win on Wednesday. Scottie Barnes had 20 points and Dennis Schroder had 16 for Toronto, which led by as many as 20 in the third quarter. RJ Barrett finished with 14 points, and Jakob Poeltl chipped in seven points, eight rebounds and five blocks.

Julius Randle scores 35 as Knicks down Bulls

Julius Randle scored 35 points Wednesday night while Jalen Brunson and Isaiah Hartenstein each posted double-doubles for the host New York Knicks, who pulled away for a 116-100 win over the Chicago Bulls. Randle scored 23 points in the second half for the Knicks, who outscored the Bulls 65-45 over the final two quarters while improving to 2-0 since OG Anunoby joined the team following a blockbuster trade with the Toronto Raptors last weekend.

Jalen Johnson nets 28 to help Hawks end Thunder win streak

Jalen Johnson scored a career-high 28 points, one of four Atlanta players with 20-plus, to help the Hawks hang on to beat visiting Oklahoma City 141-138 on Wednesday and end the Thunder's five-game winning streak. Atlanta led from wire-to-wire and survived a late Oklahoma City rally. The Hawks led by 15 points with 2:27 remaining, but the Thunder cut the lead to three points with 27 seconds left on a bucket by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Alperen Sengun puts up 30 as Rockets sink Nets

Alperen Sengun scored 30 points, Fred VanVleet added 21 and the Houston Rockets turned a third-quarter rally into a 112-101 victory over the visiting Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday. Sengun found success with early attacks against the Nets' defense to combat early double-teams, while VanVleet drilled six 3-pointers and doled out 10 assists. Jalen Green added 14 points and eight rebounds for Houston, which sent the Nets to their fifth consecutive loss.

Domantas Sabonis, Kings work 2 OTs to top Magic

De'Aaron Fox saved five of his 15 points for the second overtime, Domantas Sabonis had a triple-double and the Sacramento Kings outlasted the Orlando Magic 138-135 on Wednesday night Held to 10 points in the first 53 minutes, Fox connected twice from the interior in the second overtime, the final time breaking the game's last tie with 58 seconds left.

Heat hand slumping Lakers third straight loss

Tyler Herro scored 21 points and rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. added 16 points as the visiting Miami Heat turned solid early defense into a 110-96 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday to end a two-game road skid. Nikola Jovic and Bam Adebayo each scored 15 points for Miami, who had eight players score in double figures. Kevin Love had 10 points and 14 rebounds for the Heat.

Jazz win back-and-forth OT battle with Pistons

Jordan Clarkson scored 36 points and Lauri Markkanen had 31 to lift the Utah Jazz to a thrilling 154-148 overtime win over the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night in Salt Lake City. Utah shot 51.5 percent overall, including 16-of-32 from 3-point range, en route to tying a franchise record for points in a game.

Mavs win third straight game over Blazers this season

Luka Doncic scored a game-high 41 points to lead the Dallas Mavericks to a 126-97 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night in Dallas. Kyrie Irving added 29 points for the Mavericks, who rebounded from a season-worst 37-point loss to the host Utah Jazz on Monday. Tim Hardaway Jr. netted 14 and Jaden Hardy chipped in 11 points as Dallas never trailed en route to its third win in as many tries against Portland this season.

(With inputs from agencies.)