Sports News Roundup: Nathan MacKinnon rallies Avs past Stars in overtime; LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo lead early All-Star voting; Blue Jackets stymie Flyers in shootout, win 3-2 and more

Darren Raddysh gets Lightning going in win over Wild

Darren Raddysh scored his first two goals of the season to lead the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 4-1 win over the Minnesota Wild on Thursday night in Saint Paul, Minn. Victor Hedman and Brandon Hagel also scored for Tampa Bay, which won for the second time in three games.

Robert Thomas helps Blues edge Canucks

Robert Thomas celebrated his first NHL All-Star Game appointment by scoring one goal and setting up the other as the St. Louis Blues edged the visiting Vancouver Canucks 2-1 on Thursday. Colton Parayko also scored and Jordan Binnington made 25 saves for the Blues, who snapped a two-game losing streak while improving to 6-3 under interim coach Drew Bannister.

Sidney Crosby delivers game-winner, Penguins edge Bruins 6-5

Sidney Crosby's game-winning power-play goal with 8:41 remaining capped his three-point effort and lifted the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins to a 6-5 win over the Boston Bruins on Thursday night. The Penguins captain scored his third game-winner of the season from the top of the left circle, following a faceoff win and Erik Karlsson's pass.

Flames remain on roll, take down Predators

Blake Coleman scored in his third straight game and added an assist, and the visiting Calgary Flames beat the Nashville Predators 6-3 on Thursday. Yegor Sharangovich, Connor Zary and Rasmus Andersson each had a goal and an assist for the Flames, who have won six of their past eight. Dan Vladar made 30 saves for Calgary, which won the season series 2-1.

Jeff Skinner, Tage Thompson help Sabres beat Canadiens

Jeff Skinner had a goal and three assists to help the visiting Buffalo Sabres to a 6-1 win against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday. Tage Thompson had two goal and one assist, while Casey Mittelstadt, Jack Quinn and Rasmus Dahlin each had a goal and an assist for the Sabres. Devon Levi, a Montreal native, made 32 saves in his first game in his hometown.

Igor Shesterkin, Rangers add to Blackhawks' road miseries

Artemi Panarin collected a goal and an assist, Chris Kreider reached 20 goals for the ninth time in his career, and the host New York Rangers defeated the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night. Jacob Trouba and Jimmy Vesey also scored, their scores coming 70 seconds apart in the third period, as the Rangers avoided what would have been consecutive losses for just the second time this season and improved to 10-1-0 after a loss this season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo nets 44 as Bucks outlast Spurs

Giannis Antetokounmpo poured in 44 points including the deciding three-point play with 53.3 seconds to play as the visiting Milwaukee Bucks outlasted the San Antonio Spurs 125-121 on Thursday in a wild game that went back and forth in the final minutes. The contest was the second game of road back-to-backs for the Bucks and they looked worse for the wear. But Milwaukee had enough left in the tank late to hold off the Spurs and snap a two-game losing streak.

LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo lead early All-Star voting

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is the leading vote getter in the Eastern Conference, while the Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James leads in the West in early voting for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game. James is a 19-time NBA All-Star, while Antetokounmpo has been named seven times.

Blue Jackets stymie Flyers in shootout, win 3-2

Damon Severson and Jake Bean each scored one goal in regulation and Daniil Tarasov stopped all three shots in a shootout as the Columbus Blue Jackets rallied to defeat the host Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 on Thursday. Tarasov made 39 saves through regulation and overtime.

Nathan MacKinnon rallies Avs past Stars in overtime

Nathan MacKinnon capped a two-goal, three-point night by scoring with 1:20 left in overtime for the Colorado Avalanche's comeback 5-4 road victory against the Dallas Stars on Thursday night. Via a two-on-zero rush, MacKinnon kept the puck and beat Dallas' Scott Wedgewood (29 saves) for his 22nd goal and 64th point this season. Among the NHL's top offensive performers, MacKinnon has at least one point in 27 of his last 29 games for Central Division-leading Colorado, which has won four straight amid a 6-0-1 stretch.

